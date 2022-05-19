Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dig into The Ultimate Burger at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

May 19, 2022 4:00AM

Hopdoddy has crafted The Ultimate Burger this National Burger Day.
Hopdoddy has crafted The Ultimate Burger this National Burger Day. Photo by Kaci Langley
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Wednesday, May 25 is National Brown Bag It Day, and Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will be celebrating by offering its original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – featuring a chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go (you get a bag for this) or to dine in at lunch. The National Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Special is $15 plus tax and gratuity.

Wild Oats, 2520 Airline, has introduced its new 'From The Ground Up' dinner series, featuring the farmers, ranchers and fishermen that are the foundation of its kitchen. First up is Ryan Cade and Blake Robertson R-C Ranch, a 2,800-acre Wagyu ranch in Brazoria County, plus a butcher shop two doors down from Wild Oats at the Houston Farmers Market. The dinner series kicks off on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $75 per person, with beverages to be purchased onsite.

On Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., members-only private wine club Black Door Wine Club will celebrate two years of memories, food and wine pairings, and vino education with a soiree at its home at The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, hosted by TTR owner Jerry Lasco and WSET-Level III certified wine professional Cody Uzzel. For $35 per person, guests can indulge in bites and a carving station debuted by chef Beto Gutierrez and an eclectic line up of wines to pair alongside. Email rsvp@endicottpr.com to attend.

Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a four-course premium Wine Dinner on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., available for dine-in or take-out for $119++ per person. Dine on wine-paired dishes including seafood soufflé, beef short rib ravioli in bourbon sherry wine sauce, prime ribeye and orange cheesecake. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be made online or at 832-220-7200.

The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, is hosting its first Wines of Rioja wine tasting experience on Thursday, May 26 in The Grand Ballroom. There will be over 100 wines, live music and Spanish cuisine, plus a giveaway featuring a five-night trip for two to Spain. Tickets are $199. 

Hopdoddy will celebrate National Hamburger Day with a wild, one-day-only burger special on Saturday, May 28. Featuring one ingredient from every Hopdoddy burger, The Ultimate Burger (starting at $11.95) comes stacked with two certified piedmontese burger patties topped with Tillamook cheddar and pepperjack cheese, steakhouse bacon, caramelized onions, tomato bacon jam, roasted poblano, roasted mushrooms, guacamole, jalapeno slaw and Chipotle aioli on a house-baked bun.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation