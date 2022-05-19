Upcoming Houston Food Events: Dig into The Ultimate Burger at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Wednesday, May 25 is National Brown Bag It Day, and Ouisie’s
, 3939 San Felipe, will be celebrating by offering its original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – featuring a chicken salad sandwich, fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go (you get a bag for this) or to dine in at lunch. The National Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Special is $15 plus tax and gratuity.
Wild Oats
, 2520 Airline, has introduced its new 'From The Ground Up' dinner series, featuring the farmers, ranchers and fishermen that are the foundation of its kitchen. First up is Ryan Cade and Blake Robertson R-C Ranch, a 2,800-acre Wagyu ranch in Brazoria County, plus a butcher shop two doors down from Wild Oats at the Houston Farmers Market. The dinner series
kicks off on Wednesday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $75 per person, with beverages to be purchased onsite.
On Thursday, May 26 at 6 p.m., members-only private wine club Black Door Wine Club
will celebrate two years of memories, food and wine pairings, and vino education with a soiree at its home at The Tasting Room
, 818 Town and Country, hosted by TTR owner Jerry Lasco and WSET-Level III certified wine professional Cody Uzzel. For $35 per person, guests can indulge in bites and a carving station debuted by chef Beto Gutierrez and an eclectic line up of wines to pair alongside. Email rsvp@endicottpr.com to attend.
Marvino’s Italian Steakhouse
, 24002 Northwest Freeway, is hosting a four-course premium Wine Dinner on Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m., available for dine-in or take-out for $119++ per person. Dine on wine-paired dishes including seafood soufflé, beef short rib ravioli in bourbon sherry wine sauce, prime ribeye and orange cheesecake. Reservations are required for dine-in and can be made online or at 832-220-7200.
The Post Oak Hotel
, 1600 West Loop South, is hosting its first Wines of Rioja wine tasting experience on Thursday, May 26 in The Grand Ballroom. There will be over 100 wines, live music and Spanish cuisine, plus a giveaway featuring a five-night trip for two to Spain. Tickets
are $199.
Hopdoddy
will celebrate National Hamburger Day with a wild, one-day-only burger special on Saturday, May 28. Featuring one ingredient from every Hopdoddy burger, The Ultimate Burger (starting at $11.95) comes stacked with two certified piedmontese burger patties topped with Tillamook cheddar and pepperjack cheese, steakhouse bacon, caramelized onions, tomato bacon jam, roasted poblano, roasted mushrooms, guacamole, jalapeno slaw and Chipotle aioli on a house-baked bun.