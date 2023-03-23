Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Barbecue Festival is Back for Year 10

Navigation
March 23, 2023 4:00AM

Feges BBQ is one of the masterful smokehouses in the lineup for this year's Houston Barbecue Festival. Photo by Robert Jacob Lerma
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

ROMA, 2347 University, invites guests to an Evening in Tuscany wine dinner featuring a handful of our favorite Tuscan wines and a four-course meal on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. Highlights include beef carpaccio paired with Mormoraia 2020 Chianti Colli Senesi, black truffle and porcini risotto with Pratesi 2019 Loccorosso, beef stew with Chiacchiera 2019 Rosso di Montalcino and a biscotti dessert with Vin Santo. Cost is $99++ per person. Call 713-664-7581.

On Wednesday, March 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a sausage making class with executive butcher Easton Sadler. Tickets are $100 per person and the class will cover process of making sausage from snout to tail, including mixing and grinding techniques, ingredients, types of casings, safe handling, smoking and cooking times and more.

Goode Co. Armadillo Palace, 5015 Kirby, is partnering with the Houston chapter of Young Professionals in Energy for its 15th annual charity crawfish boil event, held on Saturday, March 31 from 3 to 8 p.m. and benefiting Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Alliance. Tickets are $80 ($100 at the door) and includes all-you-can-eat crawfish with sponsored beverages from MillerCoors and live music by Jason Boland & The Stragglers.

The highly anticipated Houston Barbecue Festival is back for its tenth year, held at Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton Parkway, on Sunday, April 2 from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon VIP). This year’s smokin’ smokehouse lineup includes favorites like Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, The Brisket House, Dozier’s BBQ, Feges BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Road Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, JQ’s Tex Mex BBQ, Khoi Barbecue, Nomad Barbecue, Ray's BBQ Shack, Truth BBQ and a whole bunch more. Tickets start at $60 presale.

The Houston Zoo’s annual sellout Feast with the Beasts event will take place on Friday, April 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. Ticket holders (fewer will be sold this year to assure shorter lines) can enjoy cuisine from more than 30 of Houston’s best restaurants, live music throughout the Zoo and exciting animal experiences while experiencing the Zoo after hours. GA tickets are $149 with VIP for $299. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
