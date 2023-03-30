Upcoming Houston Food Events: Black Restaurant Week Kicks Off This Sunday

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Black Restaurant Week Houston kicks off on Sunday, April 2 and runs through Sunday, April 15, with more than 70 local businesses joining to celebrate the flavors of African American, African, and Caribbean cuisine. Among this year’s participants are Fainmous BBQ, Houston This is It Soul Food, Comfort Foodies, Peppax HTX, Dandelion Café, Trez Art & Wine Bar, STUFF’d Wings and Taste of Nigeria.
Back in 2018, chef Tyson Cole of Uchi and chef Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbeque merged Asian and Texas cuisine to create LORO; and on Tuesday, April 4 at 2 p.m., all LORO locations will be celebrating with a special Crawfish Boil, beer tasting with local breweries, limited edition birthday merch and giveaways. Crawfish plates cost $18 and include a pound of crawfish, corn, potatoes and Thai sausage, with each location putting its own spin on the special; and Houston, you can expect a Birria Style Boil "Super" Butter. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to MD Anderson Cancer Center to support patient care, research, education and prevention programs.
MAX’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, will host a wine tasting with the luxury brand of Amici Cellars on April 6 beginning at 6 p.m. Guests can enjoy a food and wine education experience featuring four small plates paired with eight wines from Amici Cellars. Cost is $45 per person and reservations are required to attend. Call 713-880-8737.
Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, invites guests to indulge in a three-course WhistlePig Whiskey Dinner on Thursday, April 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Whiskey fans can enjoy an amuse from the kitchen paired with 6-year Piggyback Rye Salted Caramel Manhattan, 12-year Old World Rye, and 15-year Estate Oak Rye; with dinner highlights including prawn and octopus mojo de ajo with candied pancetta potatoes and plantain chip; applewood smoked pork chop with celery root puree, roasted beets and baby squash and charred heirloom tomato relish; and tiramisu baked Alaska. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive.
From Monday, April 10 to Friday, May 5, Vinny’s, 1201 Saint Emanuel, is partnering with the Houston Zoo in celebration of the Zoo’s annual Feast with the Beasts (set for Friday, April 14). Pizza heads can enjoy Herbivore and Carnivore-themed pie, inspired by the Zoo’s most lively animals – two jaguars named Tesoro and Vida and nine Western Lowland Gorillas. The vegetarian “Gorilla Grub” pizza features charred broccoli, kale, ricotta, pineapple, onion and bell pepper; while the “All Gold Jaguar” rocks golden onion sauce, smoked pork loin, chorizo, cheddar, portobello ‘shrooms, garlic and chilies. Available for dine-in, pickup and delivery and offered by the slice or by the pie, give it both try and vote for your favorite. The winning pizza will be announced in mid-May, with a portion of proceeds from sales of both pizzas going to the Houston Zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts.