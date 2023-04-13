Upcoming Houston Food Events: Whiskey and Wagyu Wednesdays and Drinks for a Cause

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is honoring World Autism Month with a month-long fundraiser benefiting The Monarch School & Institute, capped off by its Autism Awareness Fest” on Saturday, April 29. All month long, pop in to grab a blue Ozzy’s Swimming Pool cocktail and Monkey’s Tail will donate $2 from each sale to The Monarch School; and the day of the event, the bar will donate 100 percent of the drink’s sales to the cause. The event will include entertainment by DJSun and friends from noon to 9 p.m. as well as tequila tastings, raffles, shopping, churros by Chef Daniel Leal, coffee by Tenfold Coffee and tasty cocktails.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will celebrate Rombauer Vineyard Wines with an intimate five-course dinner on Tuesday, April 18. Pairing California vino with essential Creole dishes, highlights include an amuse bouche of crawfish empanada with smoked Creole tomato salsa and bubbles, followed with dishes like Southern fried soft shell crab and chicory coffee rubbed venison. Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity.
Uchiko Houston, 1801 Post Oak, has introduced a new Whiskey and Wagyu experience, offered every Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m. Chef de cuisine Shaun King and his team will be showcasing specialty wagyu dishes complemented by a collection of whiskeys from all around the world.
On Wednesday, April 19 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., executive butcher Easton Sadler will host a Butchery Class at R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, demonstrating unique cuts, teaching what to look for when purchasing beef and more. Tickets are $100 per person.
8th Wonder Cannabis and 8th Wonder Distillery, 2201 Dallas, are hosting 420 + 8th Wonder Distillery 5th Anniversary bash, opening doors on April 20 at 4:20 p.m. followed by the sounds of the band Tecnica starting at 7 p.m. and headliner Blossom Aloe at 8. YoYo’s Hotdog and Fat Boy BBQ will provide the munchies; THC beverages will be $4.20 onsite; and six-packs of THC drinks to-go will be available for a discount of $4.20 off of the regular sales price.