Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Piroshky Piroshky Comes to Town and a Holi Celebration

April 20, 2023 4:00AM

Throw Holi colors in the air at Cowboys & Indians Holi celebration.
Throw Holi colors in the air at Cowboys & Indians Holi celebration. Photo by Lindsey Cooper-Trevino
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd, is hosting an outdoor Holi celebration on Sunday, April 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Dress in white to enjoy free organic Holi colors to throw in the air and at one another in the parking lot alongside food, drinks and a Bollywood & South Indian DJ. Tickets are $10, special tickets (which include a free drink or one food item) are $15 and tickets purchased at the door are $25.

Seattle hotspot and Eastern European-inspired bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its renowned handmade pies to Houston, with preorders available for picked up Stafford’s Elk’s Lodge #151, 10150 West Airport Boulevard, on Monday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Preorder online by Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m. 

The second edition of ‘4 Hands by Musaafer’, a dinner series featuring worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring renowned Mexico-based chef Roberto Solís of restaurants Nectar, Hantō, Robertas and more. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked via Resy or at [email protected] The one-of-a-kind experience begins at 5 p.m.

GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, is hosting Murder Mystery Dinners on both Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, inviting guests to don their finest evening gowns, suits and Venetian masks for the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The glamorous evenings of intrigue will feature multiple courses and an interactive mystery experience. Tickets are $90 on Tuesday and Wednesday and the fun begins at 7 p.m.

Long-time Underbelly partner R-C Ranch will be featured at a four-course Wild Oats Farmer Dinner on Wednesday, April 26 at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline. Tickets are $75 for four courses and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner on Wednesday, April 26, offering a four-course meal of fine Creole cooking paired with selections from the independent sixth-generation family-run Champagne house. The limited-seating dinner will take place in one of Brennan’s private dining rooms. Tickets are $185++ and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer event returns to Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, on Wednesday, May 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The evening showcases top Houston chefs—including Muse’s E.J. Miller, Loro’s Chris Bosch and Toro Toro's Richard Sandoval and Rafael Villalpando, among many others—alongside a silent and live auction to benefit Camp H-Town, a summer sleep away camp at Four Seasons Hotel Houston conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital. Individual tickets start at $150. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation