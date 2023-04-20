Upcoming Houston Food Events: Piroshky Piroshky Comes to Town and a Holi Celebration

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Cowboys & Indians, 519 Shepherd, is hosting an outdoor Holi celebration on Sunday, April 23 from noon to 5 p.m. Dress in white to enjoy free organic Holi colors to throw in the air and at one another in the parking lot alongside food, drinks and a Bollywood & South Indian DJ. Tickets are $10, special tickets (which include a free drink or one food item) are $15 and tickets purchased at the door are $25.
Seattle hotspot and Eastern European-inspired bakery Piroshky Piroshky is bringing its renowned handmade pies to Houston, with preorders available for picked up Stafford’s Elk’s Lodge #151, 10150 West Airport Boulevard, on Monday, April 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Preorder online by Saturday, April 22 at 4 p.m.
The second edition of ‘4 Hands by Musaafer’, a dinner series featuring worldly collaborations with chefs of different backgrounds from around the globe, will take place on Tuesday, April 25 at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, featuring renowned Mexico-based chef Roberto Solís of restaurants Nectar, Hantō, Robertas and more. Seats are $190 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations can be booked via Resy or at [email protected] The one-of-a-kind experience begins at 5 p.m.
GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, is hosting Murder Mystery Dinners on both Tuesday, April 25 and Wednesday, April 26, inviting guests to don their finest evening gowns, suits and Venetian masks for the Billionaires’ Club Annual Masquerade Ball. The glamorous evenings of intrigue will feature multiple courses and an interactive mystery experience. Tickets are $90 on Tuesday and Wednesday and the fun begins at 7 p.m.
Long-time Underbelly partner R-C Ranch will be featured at a four-course Wild Oats Farmer Dinner on Wednesday, April 26 at Wild Oats, 2520 Airline. Tickets are $75 for four courses and the dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Joseph Perrier Champagne Dinner on Wednesday, April 26, offering a four-course meal of fine Creole cooking paired with selections from the independent sixth-generation family-run Champagne house. The limited-seating dinner will take place in one of Brennan’s private dining rooms. Tickets are $185++ and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m.
The Celebrity Chefs Against Cancer event returns to Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, on Wednesday, May 3 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The evening showcases top Houston chefs—including Muse’s E.J. Miller, Loro’s Chris Bosch and Toro Toro's Richard Sandoval and Rafael Villalpando, among many others—alongside a silent and live auction to benefit Camp H-Town, a summer sleep away camp at Four Seasons Hotel Houston conducted in collaboration with MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital. Individual tickets start at $150.