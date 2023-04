Upcoming Houston Food Events: Julep Goes Big for the Kentucky Derby

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:In honor of May being both Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, the team at Money Cat , 2925 Richmond, is hosting an encore dessert box pop-up fundraiser. The jewel box-like special will feature eight treats, each highlighting a different Asian nation but crafted with French technique. Boxes are $70 each and available by pre-order only from May 1-13 by calling the restaurant at 281-974-3735. Pick up will be on Saturday, May 20 or Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to close. Twenty percent of proceeds from each box sold will benefit the Asian Mental Health Collective’s efforts to normalize and destigmatize mental health within the Asian community. Max’s Wine Dive , 4720 Washington, will host its third annual Star Wars themed wine dinner on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a five-course menu inspired by the iconic films paired with the exclusive labels from MAX’s Wine Dive. Costumes are encouraged and cost is $99 per person (reservations required). Call 713-880-8737.On Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8 a.m., Ouisie’s Table , 3939 San Felipe, is bringing in the big screens for a special viewing of the Royal Coronation for King Charles III. Guests are encouraged to dress in the royal best while enjoying a special pre-fixe breakfast menu ($36) featuring English-themed dishes. Reservations are required., 1919 Washington, invites guests to get down and derby at its annual Kentucky Derby Day Party , held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Expect plenty of house cocktails including mint juleps, Champagne, two main bars, a whiskey bar, tacos from, a live DJ set and a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door.Wine Fest is back at Brenner’s on the Bayou , 1 Birdsall, held on Saturday, May 6 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.Wine enthusiasts can stroll the scenic grounds and sample the collection of exclusive winemakers alongside chef-crafted bites fromand a dessert station from chef Eunice Grassa. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes and VIP experience with early admission and access to exclusive selections. Tickets are $150 GA and $250 for VIP.From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, locals are invited to the second annual Rock & Roll Picnic at, 1403 Nance, benefittingand its mission to fund a network of preventative medical and mental healthcare services for the hardworking people in Houston’s restaurant and bar community. The family-friendly event will feature picnic-inspired fare from volunteers including chef Dawn Burrell (, Layne Cruz (),, bar stars Sarah Troxell, Lindsay Rae Burleson and Lainey Collum and more, alongside live music, a sundae bar, champagne and whiskey tastings, silent auciton, VIP tiffins from some of Houston’s top chefs and a whole lot more fun. GA tickets are $85 ($15 for kids) with VIP offerings and add-ons available.