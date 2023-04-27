Upcoming Houston Food Events: Julep Goes Big for the Kentucky Derby

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
In honor of May being both Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month and Mental Health Awareness Month, the team at Money Cat, 2925 Richmond, is hosting an encore dessert box pop-up fundraiser. The jewel box-like special will feature eight treats, each highlighting a different Asian nation but crafted with French technique. Boxes are $70 each and available by pre-order only from May 1-13 by calling the restaurant at 281-974-3735. Pick up will be on Saturday, May 20 or Sunday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to close. Twenty percent of proceeds from each box sold will benefit the Asian Mental Health Collective’s efforts to normalize and destigmatize mental health within the Asian community.
Max’s Wine Dive, 4720 Washington, will host its third annual Star Wars themed wine dinner on Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy a five-course menu inspired by the iconic films paired with the exclusive labels from MAX’s Wine Dive. Costumes are encouraged and cost is $99 per person (reservations required). Call 713-880-8737.
On Saturday, May 6 beginning at 8 a.m., Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is bringing in the big screens for a special viewing of the Royal Coronation for King Charles III. Guests are encouraged to dress in the royal best while enjoying a special pre-fixe breakfast menu ($36) featuring English-themed dishes. Reservations are required.
Julep, 1919 Washington, invites guests to get down and derby at its annual Kentucky Derby Day Party, held from 1 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Expect plenty of house cocktails including mint juleps, Champagne, two main bars, a whiskey bar, tacos from Cochinita & co., a live DJ set and a live stream of the Kentucky Derby. Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the door.
Wine Fest is back at Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, held on Saturday, May 6 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Wine enthusiasts can stroll the scenic grounds and sample the collection of exclusive winemakers alongside chef-crafted bites from Brenner’s on the Bayou, Grotto Downtown, McCormick & Schmick’s, Cadillac Bar, Willie G’s, Babin’s and a dessert station from chef Eunice Grassa. There will also be a Derby Hat Contest with prizes and VIP experience with early admission and access to exclusive selections. Tickets are $150 GA and $250 for VIP.
From noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, locals are invited to the second annual Rock & Roll Picnic at Last Concert Cafe, 1403 Nance, benefitting I’ll Have What She’s Having and its mission to fund a network of preventative medical and mental healthcare services for the hardworking people in Houston’s restaurant and bar community. The family-friendly event will feature picnic-inspired fare from volunteers including chef Dawn Burrell (Late August), Layne Cruz (Lagniappe Kitchen and Bar), Houston Dairymaids, Blood Bros. BBQ, bar stars Sarah Troxell, Lindsay Rae Burleson and Lainey Collum and more, alongside live music, a sundae bar, champagne and whiskey tastings, silent auciton, VIP tiffins from some of Houston’s top chefs and a whole lot more fun. GA tickets are $85 ($15 for kids) with VIP offerings and add-ons available.