Upcoming Houston Food Events: Mother's Day Sweets and Treats

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Uchiko executive pastry chef Ariana Quant has curated Mother’s Day Sweet Box ($80) featuring six entremet-style desserts—including a coconut mango bar with frangipane, coconut mousse and mango compote; flourless chocolate cake with cream cheese and dark chocolate mousse; and tonka bean bar with raspberry and pistachio. Guests can preorder the limited boxes (50 per location) now through Friday, May 12 (or until sold out), with pickup on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14.
Mother-daughter duo Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Dodie Wilson of Dodie's Beer and Wine Shop are offering an exclusive Mother's Day Cake and Wine pairing that will be available to purchase separately. The 6” Fluff Bake Bar Strawberry-Lemon Cake ($48) is available to pre-order via Instagram @fluffbakebar on Thursday, May 4; while Dodie’s selection of 2017 Royal Tokaji Late Harvest, Hungary ($26) will be available to purchase in-store at Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe on Saturday, May 13.
On Friday, May 5, Three Brothers Bakery will be celebrating its 74th anniversary by offering 74¢ regular cookies at the 4036 South Braeswood location. A cake cutting will happen at noon with slices of cake served throughout the day while supplies last. Promotional pricing excludes gingerbread men, hamentaschen, dip decs/royal iced and lady fingers.
Roma, 2347 University, invites guests to an Enrica Cotarella wine dinner on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. The wine-paired menu includes suppli alla Romana, pear and pecorino arugula salad, bucatina alla Amatriciana and Tuscan beef stew. Cost is $99 per guest. Call 713-664-7581 to book.
Local landmark Ouisie’s Table Restaurant and Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1973, featuring five days of festivities from Monday, May 8 and leading up to its anniversary on Friday, May 12. Expect three nights of live jazz and special lunch and dinner menus featuring many of the dishes either created or “refined” by Ouisie herself.
With Mother’s Day right around the corner (hint: it’s on Sunday, May 14), you'll want to peruse our Mother’s Day Brunch Guide for a growing list of Houston restaurants celebrating the moms in our lives with tasty brunch.