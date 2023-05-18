Upcoming Houston Food Events: Voyage through Asia at Traveler's Table

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
As owners Thy and Matthew Mitchell are fresh from a trip to Singapore, Taipei and Tokyo, Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, has taken inspiration from their voyage through Asia to create a series of new dishes. Features include Singaporean Soft Shell Chili Crab, Foie Gras Macarons, Goan Fish Curry, Rosewater Panna Cotta and more.
Goode Company Seafood, 2621 Westpark, has added a limited-time crawfish menu to its Westpark location. Highlights include crawfish boudin, crawfish etouffee, crawfish campechana and crawfish Port Isabel (with pico, avocado and a lemon garlic cream sauce that can be added to any grilled fish entree).
In honor of Sixty Vines partnering with California winemakers Ridge Vineyards to exclusively keg its wines, the renowned restaurant will host the Ultimate Kegger Celebration, taking place in Rice Village on Wednesday, May 24 and in The Woodlands on Thursday, May 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. Ticket holders can enjoy hand-selected Ridge Vineyards wines paired with chef-curated bites, and enjoy as Ridge Vineyards releases its first-ever wine in keg, the 2021 Three Valleys Zinfandel. Tickets are $125 per person plus tax and 20 percent gratuity.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host a Tolaini Tuscan Wine Dinner with Lia Tolaini-Banville on Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets are $165 plus tax and gratuity and include wine-paired courses such as Ditalini al Forno with wild boar Italian sausage, rapini and Calabrian chilies; Pancetta di Maiale Brasata white bean and black kale ragu, and dried fig biscotti with goats cheese and fig leaves.
With founder Elouise starting a lunch-time catering business called The Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company back in 1968, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, is celebrating its brown bag history on Thursday, May 25 (National Brown Bag Day). For lunch only, guests can purchase an original Traveling Brown Bag Lunch Company meal – one of three of Ouisie’s own original sandwiches (chicken salad or pimento cheese), fresh fruit and house-made chips – either to go or to dine in. The special is $15 plus tax and gratuity, and you can add a bottle of sparkling wine for the discounted price of $10.
On Sunday, May 28, The Spot Experience invites guests to the Lone Star Flight Museum for an exclusive dining experience, featuring a three-course meal (with wine pairing) inside the plane hangar surrounded by planes. The menu will be inspired by international tastes and will be set at a communal table with seatings at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. (dinner starts at 5:30 and 8:30, respectively, and lasts 90 minutes). Tickets are $180 or $200 with wine pairings.