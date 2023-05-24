Upcoming Houston Food Events: Free Astros Doughnuts and Memorial Day Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Dish Society will honor Memorial Day with Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all locations, in addition to its daily 20 percent discount for all military veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel (with valid ID). Pro top: on Mondays, all bottles of wine are $15.
Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is usually closed Monday, but will be opening its doors this Memorial Day to welcome guests for a day of family-friendly carnival-inspired festivities, including a bounce castle, popcorn machine and snow cones, patriotic decorations, live music and $4 Ocean Water specials. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations encouraged.
On Thursday, June 1, Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, will host a Casamigos Tequila Dinner, featuring courses such as a tuna tiradito amuse-bouche paired with a white negroni, smoked achiote octopus paired with An Evening in Jalisco cocktail, coffee rub denver steak with a mole old fashioned and upside down cake with a La Catrina cocktail. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive of tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6 p.m.
Postino Wine Cafe is launching its inaugural Battle of the Bruschetta, running June 1 through September 6. The three-month, bracket-style competition will feature eight limited-time bruschetta recipes—including a Mexican Street Corn flavor, Spicy Brussels Sprout, Chicken Curry and Strawberry Cheesecake—each battling it out for a space on the menu. Each battle will run two weeks and guests can order the competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510 (your vote also enters you into a raffle for a $50 gift card).
Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating the Houston Astros with its home game promotion. When a home game day lands on a Friday, guests are encouraged to sport their Astros gear and collect a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut decorated in the ‘Stros colors. The next free doughnut promotion is coming up on Friday, June 2.
Downtown food hall Lyric Market, 411 Smith, is officially launching weekend brunch on Saturday, June 3. Features include $5 mimosas and $6 bloodys and screwdrivers at Rhapsody Bar; Huevos Rancheros at Mexology, lemon curd and blueberry Liége waffles at Press Waffle Co. and more. Lyric Market vendors serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free for up to two hours.
On Saturday, June 3 from 1 to 3 p.m., Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, invites guests out to Kubota at Kata: A Sake-Soaked Brunch with special guest Kaoru Ito. Tickets are $275 per person and menu highlights include a Senjyu Ginjyo Cocktail with oyster, tamago sando with caviar and menchi katsu; grilled A5 Wagyu with miso lobster gratin and Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo; sushi with Senshin Junmai Daiginjo and more.