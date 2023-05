Upcoming Houston Food Events: Free Astros Doughnuts and Memorial Day Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings: Dish Society will honor Memorial Day with Monday brunch from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at all locations, in addition to its daily 20 percent discount for all military veterans, active military members, first responders, police and fire personnel (with valid ID). Pro top: on Mondays, all bottles of wine are $15. Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House , 113 6th, is usually closed Monday, but will be opening its doors this Memorial Day to welcome guests for a day of family-friendly carnival-inspired festivities, including a bounce castle, popcorn machine and snow cones, patriotic decorations, live music and $4 Ocean Water specials. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations encouraged.On Thursday, June 1, Radio Milano , 800 Sorella, will host a Casamigos Tequila Dinner , featuring courses such as a tuna tiradito amuse-bouche paired with a white negroni, smoked achiote octopus paired with An Evening in Jalisco cocktail, coffee rub denver steak with a mole old fashioned and upside down cake with a La Catrina cocktail. Tickets are $95 per person, all-inclusive of tax and gratuity, and dinner begins at 6 p.m. Postino Wine Cafe is launching its inaugural Battle of the Bruschetta, running June 1 through September 6. The three-month, bracket-style competition will feature eight limited-time bruschetta recipes—including a Mexican Street Corn flavor, Spicy Brussels Sprout, Chicken Curry and Strawberry Cheesecake—each battling it out for a space on the menu. Each battle will run two weeks and guests can order the competing bruschetta flavors and vote on their favorite by texting “BATTLE” to 602-637-1510 (your vote also enters you into a raffle for a $50 gift card). Voodoo Doughnut is celebrating the Houston Astros with its home game promotion. When a home game day lands on a Friday, guests are encouraged to sport their Astros gear and collect a free Sprinkle Cake doughnut decorated in the ‘Stros colors. The next free doughnut promotion is coming up on Friday, June 2.Downtown food hall Lyric Market , 411 Smith, is officially launching weekend brunch on Saturday, June 3. Features include $5 mimosas and $6 bloodys and screwdrivers at Rhapsody Bar; Huevos Rancheros at Mexology, lemon curd and blueberry Liége waffles at Press Waffle Co. and more. Lyric Market vendors serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is free for up to two hours.On Saturday, June 3 from 1 to 3 p.m.,, 3600 Kirby, invites guests out to Kubota at Kata: A Sake-Soaked Brunch with special guest Kaoru Ito. Tickets are $275 per person and menu highlights include a Senjyu Ginjyo Cocktail with oyster, tamago sando with caviar and menchi katsu; grilled A5 Wagyu with miso lobster gratin and Manjyu Junmai Daiginjo; sushi with Senshin Junmai Daiginjo and more.