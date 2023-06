Upcoming Houston Food Events: Live Jazz, Rosé Tastings and the Return of the Houston Chef Series

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:On Sunday, June 4,,1962 West Gray, is debuting its Sunday supper club Le Club De Dimanche, held on the first Sunday of the month and featuring jazz trio from 8 to 10:30 pm. Guests are invited to order off the full menu until 9 p.m. and the Raw Bar until 10 p.m. There will be a two-drink minimum for those coming to enjoy the tunes after dinner.Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to 13 curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and first up is chef Tim Eckard featuring a 1960s French-American menu aton June 7. Highlights include Gruyere and Chive Soufflé, Lobster Thermidor, Blanquette de Lapin, Beef Bourguignon and Foie Gras Crème Brulée, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.On Wednesday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.,, 911 West 11th, is hosting a festive Rosé and Prosciutto di Parma Tasting Party on the terrace with multiple vendors. Tickets are $75 per person and include tastings and heavy hors d’oeuvres plus live saxophone music. Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens , t 3939 San Felipe, welcomes the return of its once a month summer jazz series – The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz – beginning Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to enjoying live jazz, guests can enjoy an endless wine sampling for $35 plus the purchase of any main course. The series continues on Thursdays, July 13; August 10; Septwmber 14 and October 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or visit online.1600 West Loop South, is hosting a Sonoma Wine Experience on Friday, June 9, featuring wine tasting, food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the event, unlimited wine tastings, food offerings and complimentary event parking.1800 Post Oak, is celebrating National Rose Day with a four-course brunch and rosé pairing , held on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85 per person. The party will feature live music by Flash Drive (a string quartet and DJ combo), a festive photo wall and raffle. Reserve at 713-804-1800 or book on OpenTable In celebration of National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 10, B&B Butchers , 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive brunch featuring a tasting of four Château d'Esclans rosés for $30 per person. Don pink and hit the rooftop patio to enjoy tunes by DJ Fanci and sip through rosés alongside the regular brunch menu. Reservations are recommended.