Upcoming Houston Food Events: Live Jazz, Rosé Tastings and the Return of the Houston Chef Series

June 1, 2023 4:00AM

Live jazz and tasty food and drink are on the menu at Brasserie 19's Sunday Supper Club.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Sunday, June 4, Brasserie 19,1962 West Gray, is debuting its Sunday supper club Le Club De Dimanche, held on the first Sunday of the month and featuring jazz trio from 8 to 10:30 pm. Guests are invited to order off the full menu until 9 p.m. and the Raw Bar until 10 p.m. There will be a two-drink minimum for those coming to enjoy the tunes after dinner.

Landry’s, Inc. is bringing back its Houston Chef Series this summer, inviting guests to 13 curated dinners starring their award-winning executive chefs on select Wednesday evenings. This year’s theme is “Dining Through History,” and first up is chef Tim Eckard featuring a 1960s French-American menu at McCormick & Schmick’s on June 7. Highlights include Gruyere and Chive Soufflé, Lobster Thermidor, Blanquette de Lapin, Beef Bourguignon and Foie Gras Crème Brulée, each paired with beverages for $125 per person.

On Wednesday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m., Trattoria Sofia, 911 West 11th, is hosting a festive Rosé and Prosciutto di Parma Tasting Party on the terrace with multiple vendors. Tickets are $75 per person and include tastings and heavy hors d’oeuvres plus live saxophone music.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, t 3939 San Felipe, welcomes the return of its once a month summer jazz series – The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz – beginning Thursday, June 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. In addition to enjoying live jazz, guests can enjoy an endless wine sampling for $35 plus the purchase of any main course. The series continues on Thursdays, July 13; August 10; Septwmber 14 and October 12. Reservations are strongly encouraged as space is limited. Call 713-528-2264 or visit online.

The Post Oak Hotel, 1600 West Loop South, is hosting a Sonoma Wine Experience on Friday, June 9, featuring wine tasting, food and live music from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $195 and include admission to the event, unlimited wine tastings, food offerings and complimentary event parking.

The Annie Café & Bar, 1800 Post Oak, is celebrating National Rose Day with a four-course brunch and rosé pairing, held on Saturday, June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $85 per person. The party will feature live music by Flash Drive (a string quartet and DJ combo), a festive photo wall and raffle. Reserve at 713-804-1800 or book on OpenTable.

In celebration of National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 10, B&B Butchers, 1814 Washington, is hosting a festive brunch featuring a tasting of four Château d'Esclans rosés for $30 per person. Don pink and hit the rooftop patio to enjoy tunes by DJ Fanci and sip through rosés alongside the regular brunch menu. Reservations are recommended. 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
