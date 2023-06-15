Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Juneteenth Cocktail Competition and Saint Arnold Beer Dinner

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Houston’s first black-owned distillery — Highway Vodka — is debuting its “Libations for Liberation” cocktail competition commemorating Juneteenth on Monday, June 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Eldorado Ballroom, 2310 Elgin. Benefiting The Innocence Project, the bracket-style competition will feature 10 local bartenders creating libations that embody the spirit of the national holiday. Suggested donation is $10 at the door.
On Tuesday, June 20 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a multi-course Orin Swift Cellars Dinner. Highlights include selections such as Mannequin Chardonnay, 2021, Dept 66 Grenache Blend, 2016, and 8 Years in the Dessert Red Zin, 2021, paired with dishes such as Red Snapper Lyonnaise, Cast Iron Roasted Duck Breast with Goat Cheese Galette and more. Cost is $165 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
On Wednesday, June 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Smoke Essentials: Smoked Brisket and Ribs class with expert pitmaster Brian DeVore. Guests will learn how to trim, prep, rub (or brine) and cook a brisket from start to finish while enjoying pre-smoked brisket samples, sandwiches and ribs. Tickets are $100.
Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Fwy, will host a four-course Saint Arnold’s Beer Dinner on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. for $99 per person. Highlights include Saint Arnold Summer Pils beer battered soft-shell crab, duck breast pad Thai, 30-day dry-aged NY strip with caramelized shallot Tarnation beer butter, and golden kiwi pavlova. Reservations can be made at 833-365-7272 or online.
The Oceanaire invites guests to a Duckhorn Portfolio Wine Dinner on Friday, June 23 from 7 to 10 p.m. Attendees will be greeted with Decoy’s Sparkling Brut Cuveé and bites like housemade chips and caviar; followed by four courses include chilled lobster salad, wild Alaskan halibut, duck leg confit and scallop, and flourless chocolate torte with raspberry coulis. Tickets are $175 per person including tax and gratuity.
Chef Lior Lev Sercarz is celebrating the release of his “A Middle Eastern Pantry” cookbook with a three-course meal at Navy Blue, 2445 Times, on Thursday, June 29. Chefs Aaron Bludorn and Chris Shepherd (both longtime friends of Sercraz) will also be collaborating on the menu, which features dishes such as family-style salatim including an olive spread with pistachio and rose, tahini and Muhammara accompanied by freshly baked za’atar laffa and simit. Seats are $105 per person and all attendees will receive a signed copy of the book.
On Friday, June 30, Bludorn, 807 Taft, will also offer a three-course meal with a slightly different menu but still highlighting recipes from the cookbook. Highlights include Fesenjan, a traditional Persian stew with dukkah seasonal vegetables, crispy tahdig (Persian rice) and sabzi salad. Seats are $65 with a sighed copy of the book.