Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Katy Asian Town Favorite Offers Freebies for its Five Year Anniversary

June 22, 2023 4:00AM

Dine at Phat Eatery Katy and get an order of its famous roti canai on the house.
Dine at Phat Eatery Katy and get an order of its famous roti canai on the house. Photo by Jenn Duncan
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Ranch-to-Table Cooking Class and Wine Dinner with Spring Oaks Ranch on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Led by chef Ric Rosser of Spread Oaks Ranch and assisted by Brennan’s culinary team, the dinner features highlights such as heirloom tomato gazpacho, game hen and blueberry buckle along with wine pairings selected by Brennan’s wine director, Rich Carter. A welcome cocktail and passed appetizers kick off the evening. Tickets are $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity. 

Celebrating its fifth year, Katy Malaysian hotspot Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will give dine-in customers an order of roti canai on the house (one per table) from Tuesday, June 27, through Sunday, July 2. The restaurant will also host a daily gift card drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card. To enter, dine-in or place a pick-up order during that time and a winner will be announced at the end of each day.

In 2011, July 1 was officially declared "Molina's Cantina Day" in Houston to honor the restaurant’s decades of hospitality and cultural significance in the city. To thank supportive patrons, Molina's Cantina will offer guests $6.50 margaritas all day on Saturday, July 1 at all locations. In addition, the 82-year-old Tex-Mex icon is giving away three $100 gift cards via Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the day.

The Houston Soul Food Festival is taking place at The Zone, 10371 Stella Link, from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Expect soul food vendors from Houston, Dallas, Austin and beyond offering eats from candied yams and greens to barbecue and turkey legs. Entry is free with early bird RSVP or $5 to $10 closer to the event.

Every year, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, goes big for Independence Day, and this year is no different. On Tuesday, July 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., the San Leon Fire Department will have a fire engine on site; then from 4 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, a face painter, balloon artist, popcorn machine, sno-cones and fireworks on the pier. Reservations recommended via Resy. Boat slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected]
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Contact: Brooke Viggiano

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation