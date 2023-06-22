Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Katy Asian Town Favorite Offers Freebies for its Five Year Anniversary

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, is hosting a Ranch-to-Table Cooking Class and Wine Dinner with Spring Oaks Ranch on Tuesday, June 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Led by chef Ric Rosser of Spread Oaks Ranch and assisted by Brennan’s culinary team, the dinner features highlights such as heirloom tomato gazpacho, game hen and blueberry buckle along with wine pairings selected by Brennan’s wine director, Rich Carter. A welcome cocktail and passed appetizers kick off the evening. Tickets are $125 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
Celebrating its fifth year, Katy Malaysian hotspot Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, will give dine-in customers an order of roti canai on the house (one per table) from Tuesday, June 27, through Sunday, July 2. The restaurant will also host a daily gift card drawing for a chance to win a $100 gift card. To enter, dine-in or place a pick-up order during that time and a winner will be announced at the end of each day.
In 2011, July 1 was officially declared "Molina's Cantina Day" in Houston to honor the restaurant’s decades of hospitality and cultural significance in the city. To thank supportive patrons, Molina's Cantina will offer guests $6.50 margaritas all day on Saturday, July 1 at all locations. In addition, the 82-year-old Tex-Mex icon is giving away three $100 gift cards via Instagram and Facebook to celebrate the day.
The Houston Soul Food Festival is taking place at The Zone, 10371 Stella Link, from noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. Expect soul food vendors from Houston, Dallas, Austin and beyond offering eats from candied yams and greens to barbecue and turkey legs. Entry is free with early bird RSVP or $5 to $10 closer to the event.
Every year, Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, goes big for Independence Day, and this year is no different. On Tuesday, July 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., the San Leon Fire Department will have a fire engine on site; then from 4 to 9 p.m., guests can enjoy live music, a face painter, balloon artist, popcorn machine, sno-cones and fireworks on the pier. Reservations recommended via Resy. Boat slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].