Upcoming Houston Food Events: Heat & Hops Brings the Spice and Latin Restaurant Weeks Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Nando's Peri-Peri will host a Heat & Hops event at 8th Wonder Brewery, 2202 Dallas, on Thursday, July 6 from 5 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy an evening with live music, plus a chance to try out Nando's South African flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken and a complimentary beer (both free while supplies last). The event is open to the public and free to attend for those 21+.
Latin Restaurant Weeks returns to Houston from July 7–21, shining a spotlight on the city’s Latin chefs, restaurants, food trucks, bakeries and cafes. Now in its fifth year, dozens of establishments are participating this year, offering diverse cuisine from Mexico, El Salvador, Ecuador, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Venezuela, Peru, and beyond. Committed to giving back to the community, four Houston-based, Latin-owned restaurants will be awarded $10,000 each to invest in a sector within their business via its Feed The Soul Foundation.
The Texas Restaurant Awards & Lone Star Bash will take place at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin, on Sunday, July 9, kicking off with a cocktail hour and awards ceremony at 5 p.m., followed by the Lone Star Bash party at 8 p.m. Tickets are $175 for the ceremony, with open seating available at tables of four, and $150 for the Lone Star Bash only, featuring sampling from top restaurants, drinks from local mixologists and more.
In celebration of the upcoming Bastille Day, Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner menu features a welcome reception of passed appetizers and Botanist Ramos Gin Fizz, followed by paired courses including lobster and cognac bisque, rabbit confit crêpe, tournedos rossini and brown sugar cognac ice cream. Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next Monthly Wine Tasting on Wednesday, July 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. With a Bastille Day theme, tickets for the self-paced walk-around wine tasting are $55 per person.