Upcoming Houston Food Events: Indulge in World Chocolate Day

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
World Chocolate Day is Friday, July 7, and Dessert Gallery Bakery & Café, 3600 Kirby, is celebrating by giving the first 75 customers to purchase a slice of cake a free brownie pop.
In celebration of the upcoming Bastille Day (July 14), Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will host a Rémy Martin Cognac Dinner on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. The four-course dinner menu features a welcome reception of passed appetizers and Botanist Ramos Gin Fizz, followed by paired courses including lobster and cognac bisque, rabbit confit crêpe, tournedos rossini and brown sugar cognac ice cream. Tickets are $175 plus tax and gratuity.
Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, continues its summer jazz series, The Insatiable Glass & Live Jazz, on Thursday, July 13. From 6 to 9 p.m., jazz group Times 4 will perform live in the dining room, and for $35 plus the purchase of any main course from the restaurant’s menu, a guest may take part in the endless Insatiable Glass wine sampling.
On Thursday, July 13, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams will open its newest Houston scoop shop in Montrose at 1719 Westheimer. From 7 p.m. to midnight, guests can enjoy free scoops all night long, and the first 50 people in line will get extra Jeni’s goodies.
Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is throwing its annual “Red, White, and Brut” Bastille Day Bash on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 3 p.m. Joined by Veuve Clicquot and Moët Hennessey, guests can enjoy a French afternoon filled with bubbles, rosé, specialty cocktails, food specials from Parisienne gnocchi to seafood vol au vent, large-format “brunch-sized” bottles and more.