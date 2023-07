Upcoming Houston Food Events: Take a Wine-Fueled Tour of Italy

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:Annual foodie fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, with menus officially dropping Saturday, July 15. Check out the official website to view the list of 200+ participants and start making your reservations now. The largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Food Bank, HRW has raised a monumental $18.8 million to date, which equates to 56.4 million meals that have gone to help those who are food insecure in the region. Morton’s The Steakhouse invites guests to enjoy a Prohibition-inspired Sips of Summer Cocktail experience on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. In addition to cocktails like Golden Age Spritz and Bonnie & Clyde, enjoy a decadent array of features including filet mignon finger sandwiches, New Orleans style oysters Rockefeller and caviar potatoes. Tickets are $99++ per person. Marmo , 888 Westheimer, is partnering with Maze Row Wine Merchant to present an exclusive ‘Tour Around the Boot’ wine dinner featuring several of Italy’s top producers on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Set in its enchanting private dining room, guests can enjoy a five-course meal with highlights including scallop with short riband glacé cherry, smoked corn gnocchi with mozzarella foam and Calabrian chili, foie gras, dry-aged delmonico with cacio e pepe hollandaise, and cherry chocolate crostata. Tickets are $199 plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased via OpenTable 16250 City Walk, will host its first wine dinner on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a five-course Northern Italy wine experience with pairings by sommelier Shaun Stockton and executive chef Bruno Amato. Cost is $95++ per person, 2520 Airline, will host a Wagyu & Wine Night on Wednesday, July 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $125 and include a wagyu fueled multi-course dinner with wine pairings.