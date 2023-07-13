Navigation
Upcoming Houston Food Events: Take a Wine-Fueled Tour of Italy

July 13, 2023 4:00AM

Take a wine-fueled "Tour Around the Boot" at Marmo.
Take a wine-fueled "Tour Around the Boot" at Marmo. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Annual foodie fundraiser Houston Restaurant Weeks is back this August, with menus officially dropping Saturday, July 15. Check out the official website to view the list of 200+ participants and start making your reservations now. The largest annual fundraiser for America’s largest food bank, the Houston Food Bank, HRW has raised a monumental $18.8 million to date, which equates to 56.4 million meals that have gone to help those who are food insecure in the region.

Morton’s The Steakhouse invites guests to enjoy a Prohibition-inspired Sips of Summer Cocktail experience on Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. In addition to cocktails like Golden Age Spritz and Bonnie & Clyde, enjoy a decadent array of features including filet mignon finger sandwiches, New Orleans style oysters Rockefeller and caviar potatoes. Tickets are $99++ per person.

Marmo, 888 Westheimer, is partnering with Maze Row Wine Merchant to present an exclusive ‘Tour Around the Boot’ wine dinner featuring several of Italy’s top producers on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m. Set in its enchanting private dining room, guests can enjoy a five-course meal with highlights including scallop with short rib agridolce and glacé cherry, smoked corn gnocchi with mozzarella foam and Calabrian chili, foie gras, dry-aged delmonico with cacio e pepe hollandaise, and cherry chocolate crostata. Tickets are $199 plus tax and gratuity and can be purchased via OpenTable.

B.B. Italia, 16250 City Walk, will host its first wine dinner on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m., featuring a five-course Northern Italy wine experience with pairings by sommelier Shaun Stockton and executive chef Bruno Amato. Cost is $95++ per person

R-C Ranch, 2520 Airline, will host a Wagyu & Wine Night on Wednesday, July 26 beginning at 7:30 p.m. T﻿ickets are $125 and include a wagyu fueled multi-course dinner with wine pairings. 
