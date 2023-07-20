Upcoming Houston Food Events: Channel Your Inner Barbie and Drink Pink at Brasserie 19

Navigation
July 20, 2023 4:00AM

Drink pink at Brasserie 19's Barbie-themed Sunday Funday.
Drink pink at Brasserie 19's Barbie-themed Sunday Funday. Photo by Andrew Hemingway
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Pizzitola's, 1703 Shepherd, is celebrating 88 years with an anniversary week kick off on Wednesday, July 26 at 1:30 p.m. Mark the milestone, members of the “Four Families,” along with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, will slice a slab of ribs. Throughout the week, and beginning immediately after the “rib”bon cutting, guests will be treated to samples of the legendary banana pudding, the “best ribs in Houston” and smoked brisket meatballs.

Ouisie’s Table Restaurant, 3939 San Felipe, will celebrate National Scotch Day (Thursday, July 27) by offering a flight of three 12-year-old whiskies for $25.

On Thursday, July 27, Pacha Nikkei, 10001 Westheimer, will usher in the Peruvian Fiestas Patrias holiday (Peru’s Independence Day) with a unique five-course Pisco Dinner alongside live music. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. and each course will be paired with a two-ounce to three-ounce pisco cocktail. Reservations are required and the cost is $130 per person plus 20 percent gratuity and taxes, payable in advance.

Mother-daughter duo, pastry chef Rebecca Masson of Fluff Bake Bar and Dodie Wilson of Dodie’s Beer and Wine Shoppe to host, have teamed up to host a “Drop it like it’s Hot an Evening of Savory, Sweet & Wine” dessert menu and wine pairing event, held on Thursday, July 27 at Fluff Bake Bar, 1701 West 15th. Seatings (limited) are open at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. and cose is $125 per person . Indulge in Cremont with poached plum and honey comb paired with Domain Gayrard Loin de L’oeil, risotto zeppole with foie gras caramel paired with Domaine Rhulmann riesling and more.

On Thursday, July 27, Warehouse 72, 7620 Katy Freeway, will host a three-course Murder Mystery Dinner ($79 per person) with a cast of celebrity impersonators like Sherlock Holmes, Austin Powers and Marilyn Monroe. On Friday, July 28, the restaurant will also host a five-course wine dinner paired ($109 per person) with Vintage Select Wines and with celebrity speaker Coach Wade Phillips.

Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, is going extra pink for its Barbie-inspired Sunday brunch, held on Sunday, July 30 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Expect Barbie-themed cocktails to be flowing alongside brunch specials and DJ beats, and wear pink to join the fun. Houstonians are invited to put on their best pink outfits to make it an afternoon to remember. Reserve online.  
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
