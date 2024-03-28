Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Houston Barbecue Festival Brings the Smoke

Navigation
March 28, 2024 4:00AM

The epic Houston Barbecue Festival returns to bring 'q fans the city's best brisket, ribs and more.
The epic Houston Barbecue Festival returns to bring 'q fans the city's best brisket, ribs and more. Photo by Robert J. Lerma
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Oheya by Uchi and Equal Parts Brewing are teaming up for a one-night-only pairing dinner on Monday, April 1 (6 and 8:30 p.m. seatings) at Oheya Houston, 904 Westheimer. Guests can enjoy Oheya’s latest 15-course omakase menu alongside six beer pairings from Equal Parts Brewing, including the limited-release Kaizen White, a koji-brewed Japanese Rice Lager. Tickets are $200, plus tax and gratuity.

Finn Hall’s Swallow’s Nest Bar & Lounge, 712 Main, continues its “Behind the Menu” dinner series on Friday, April 5 from 7 to 9 p.m., as it hosts a Burgers & Bourbon dinner featuring a four-course meal from chef Shannen Tune of Craft Burger along with tastings and cocktails sponsored by Milam & Greene Bourbon. Highlights include lamb sliders with tzatziki and crispy shallot rings, truffle butter Juicy Lucy sliders with shaved summer truffles, foie gras and roasted bone marrow aioli; blackened salmon sliders with grilled bourbon pineapple; and brioche bread pudding with bourbon caramel and spiked crème. Tickets are $50.

The 27th edition Katy Sip & Stroll will take place at The Ark by Norris, 21402 Merchants Way, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 6. The special event brings together top Katy-area restaurants to sample alongside over 100 wine selections, craft beer and select craft spirits. Tickets are $75 GA and $110 VIP (both $5 more at the door if available).

Bbq enthusiasts will want to snag tickets to the 11th annual Houston Barbecue Festival before they sell out. The popular event will take place on Sunday, 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, 8233 Will Clayton. This year’s epic lineup features newcomers and returning favorites, including Blood Bros BBQ, Brett’s BBQ Shop, CorkScrew BBQ, Gatlin’s BBQ, Harlem Rd Texas BBQ, Henderson & Kane, Tejas Chocolate & BBQ and more. Tickets are $65 pre-sale GA ($80 full price) and $125 pre-sale VIP ($150 full price). d1

Theodore Rex, 1302 Nance, is bringing back its beloved pop-up Yuston’s, a riff on the classic restaurant Houston’s, on Sunday, April 14. The spoof takes the nostalgic classics of Houston’s and gives ‘em a T-Rex twist—think spinach artichoke dip hit with Roquefort blue cheese fondue and French dip stuffed with prime rib and horseradish served with mushroom jus, and tempura fried chicken tenders with “too many dipping sauces.” Book your spot via Resy from 5 to 10 p.m. 
