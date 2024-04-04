Upcoming Houston Food Events: Emeril's Restaurant Pop-Up and Creole Crawfish Kolache

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
This month, Kolache Shoppe is connecting with two local restaurants to create a Crawfish & Andouille Kolache special, available Thursday through Saturday at the Greenway Shoppe and Friday through Sunday at the Heights and Pearland Shoppes. Inspired by Brennan’s of Houston’s signature Creole dish of poached eggs, Hollandaise and crawfish-loaded Kacal sauce, the kolache variation features fresh crawfish and andouille in a creamy sauce for $4.50. The Pearland location will feature a variation in collaboration with local restaurant Magnolia Cajun Comfort.
Berg Hospitality Group will host a series of wine pairing dinners at three of its restaurants this month, starting with a four-course San Polino Brunello Di Montalcino Wine Dinner at Tavola, 1800 Post Oak, on Wednesday, April 10; followed by a five-course Heitz Cellar Wine Dinner at The Annie, 1800 Post Oak, on Tuesday, April 16; and finishing with a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Groth Vineyards and five-course wine dinner at B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, on Tuesday, April 30.
The Texas Wine School, 2301 Portsmouth, is hosting a Wine & Cheese Pairing with the Houston Dairymaids from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, April 11. Participants can enjoy fresh, soft un-aged cheese, soft-ripened cheese, smear-ripened cheese, semi-soft cheese, semi-hard cheese, hard cheese and blue cheese paired with six wines (rose, light white, full-bodied white, sweet white, light red, full bodied red and sparkling wine). Tickets are $90.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, will host a Heaven’s Door Whiskey Dinner on the Patio on Thursday, April 11, with a reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by a seated dinner at 7. The cost is $125 per person plus tax and gratuity and reservations are required as seating is very limited.
Marvino's Italian Steakhouse, 24002 Northwest Freeway, will host a four-course Texas Wine Dinner on Thursday, April 11 at 7 p.m. Highlights include short ribs in sherry cream sauce paired with the Fall Creek Vineyards GSM; bell pepper crabcake and Fall Creek Vineyards Lescalo Chenin Blanc; filet mignon with port wine reduction and 2017 Becker Vineyards Ranger Hayes Red Blend; and a blackberry chocolate cake paired with Messina Hof Black Label Red Blend. Cost is $95 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required by calling 832-220-7200.
The glamorous Se7en Restaurant & Lounge, 3300 Kirby, will celebrate its first anniversary with an Ibiza all-white theme dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, featuring the new Latin and Mediterranean-inspired menu and live entertainment by acclaimed Latin band, Calle Swing; plus expanded brunch offerings, now available on both Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
World-renowned NOLA eatery Emeril’s will pop-up at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, on Sunday, April 14 and Monday, April 15, in an exclusive engagement featuring chef Patron E.J. Lagasse and his team. With limited seatings between 7 and 8:30 p.m. each night, guests can enjoy an extraordinary five-course menu inspired by the restaurant’s acclaimed Classic Tasting menu, plus a reception featuring jazz music and a Brandy Crusta, as imagined by Bandista, the hotel’s speakeasy bar and lounge. Reservations are $195, a suggested wine pairing for $130 and a prestige wine pairing for $315. A portion of proceeds will benefit Camp H-Town, the urban camp experience for children touched by cancer.
Passover begins before sundown on Monday, April 22 and ends after nightfall on April 30; and Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant and Bakery, 1743 Post Oak, is ready to help folks celebrate, offering a special Passover Catering Menu featuring matzo balls, quarts of chicken soup, gelfilte fish, chicken liver, macaroons and more. Order by Monday, April 15 for pickup no later than 2 p.m. Monday, April 22. The deli will reopen on Wednesday, April 24.