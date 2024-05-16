—————————————————— Things to Do: Upcoming Food & Drink Events in Houston this Spring 2024 | Houston Press
Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get a Corned Beef or Pastrami Sandwich for Under Ten Bucks

May 16, 2024 4:00AM

Kenny & Ziggy's is rolling back pricing on a few classic items in honor of 25 years of service.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, will host a Maki Rolling Class and Dinner on Sunday, May 19, inviting guests to see who can make the best roll in a friendly competition, followed by an indulgent multi-course dinner. Tickets are $115++ per person.

Oheya, 904 Westheimer, will host an Immersive and Educational Omakase Experience on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Created by Uchiko Houston’s chef de cuisine, Shaun King, the event includes a 15-course omakase where guests will learn the nuances of making sushi rice, breakdown a fish from the Toyuso Market and learn what Yakumi is and how is it paired. Tickets are $175.

Sorrento Ristorante, 415 Westheimer, invites guests to a "Wine & Arias: An Evening of Opera and Enology" wine dinner featuring renowned opera singer Angelo Ferrari on Tuesday, May 21 at 6 p.m. Courses include diver scallops with saffron risotto, egg raviolo with prosciutto confit and white truffle oil, wild boar ragu, Australian lamb chop and amaretto pana cotta. Reservations are $200 per person.

Chef Evelyn Garcia and Karla Tatiana Vasquez, author of Salvadoran cooking guide The Salvisoul Cookbook, are teaming u for a Wine and Dine XI dinner at Jūn, 420 East 20th, on Wednesday, May 22. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30. Guests will enjoy a delicious three-course meal inspired by the chefs’ Salvadoran roots. Tickets are priced at $120 (+$45 with wine pairing), which includes copy of the cookbook.

Georgia James Steak, 3503 West Dallas, will host an Oregon Wine Trail tasting event on Wednesday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. The event will feature the wine region’s best pours from vineyards like Penner Ash, Colene Clemens and Troon Vineyards alongside curated bites from Georgia James. Tickets are $55 via Resy.

On Wednesday, May 22, Cocody Restaurant & Bar, 1971 West Gray, will host its first-ever wine dinner with one of France’s finest estates from Burgundy. Cocody’s Chefs Lionel Dubon and David Denis along with sommelier/general manager Sylvain Denis are presenting a four-course Burgundy dinner featuring an array of dishes paired with wines from France’s Vincent Girardin Estate. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and cost is $195 per person.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 1743 Post Oak, is celebrating 25 years with one-day-only rollback specials on Wednesday, May 22. Diners can enjoy the deli’s famous Pastrami Sandwich or Corned Beef Sandwich for $9.95 (the sandwiches feature a half-pound of meat, limit two sandwiches per person); and individual slices of Original New York-style Cheesecake (plain, no fruit topping) for $5.95 (limit one slice person). 
