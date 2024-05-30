Upcoming Houston Food Events: Saint Arnold Celebrates 30 Years of Beers

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Hometown cupcake craftery CRAVE is collaborating with Houston-based MAVEN Coffee Co. to create two new cupcakes, Espresso Martini and Carajillo. For a limited-time only, the cupcakes will be available for purchase at CRAVE’s Uptown Park and West U locations, as well as at MAVEN Coffee + Cocktails, 1717 Allen Parkway, and the Maven Coffee and Cocktails portable cart at Minute Maid. In celebration of the launch, on Saturday, June 1, guests who order both an Espresso Martini and an Espresso Martini cupcake will receive 15 percent off their total order, with the percentage of proceeds going to the Down Syndrome Association of Houston.
The 20th Annual Wine & Food Week returns Monday, June 3 through Sunday, June 9, with fan-favorite events including Wine Around the World Wednesday; Get Frosted at Rose’ Way at The Peach Orchard Venue; Ladies of the Vine Tasting, Luncheon, & Panel Discussion at The Club at Carlton Woods; and Sips, Suds & Savor. The week culminates with the elaborate Wine Rendezvous Grand Tasting & Chef Showcase at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Ballroom.
Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, will host an El Tequileño Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, June 5, with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by a seated four-course dinner at 6:30 p.m. Highlights include tuna ceviche, duck carnitas taco, grilled strip steak in mole pasilla and mole chocolate cake. Seats are $130++ per person.
Hidden Group's exclusive omakase restaurant, Hidden Omakase, in partnership with its other restaurants, Sushi by Hidden and Norigami, are hosting a special "Tuna Breakdown" Dinner at Norigami and Hidden Bar, 2715 Bissonnet, on Wednesday, June 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. for $300 per person. The dinner will feature chefs Jimmy Kieu and Marcos Juarez breaking down a 300-pound Bluefin Tuna to create 15 courses utilizing all parts of the fish.
Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is hosting an exclusive Macallan Tasting on Friday, June 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Macallan Flight will include The Macallan 12-year Sherry Oak, The Macallan 15-year Double Cask and The Macallan Harmony Intense Arabica and light bites will be prepared by the kitchen team.
The oldest craft brewery in Texas and Houston, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, celebrates 30 years of brewing beer with a festival on the Saint Arnold campus, 2000 Lyons, on Saturday, June 8. The festival will feature several marquee musical acts from the Bayou City collaborating for the first time, including Kam Franklin, Devin the Dude, Robert Ellis and Fat Tony. General Admission is $15 with food and drink available for purchase. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the party runs from 2 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday June 9, chef Chris Shepherd is reuniting a few of his favorite proteges, including Feges co-owners Patrick Feges and Erin Smith, Victoria Dearmond, JD Woodward, Lyle Bento, Chris Bednorz and Lucas McKinney, for a special Back to the Future dinner, held at Feges BBQ Spring Branch, 8217 Long Point, at 5 p.m. Expect dishes like PB&J Wings, Cola Soy Pickled Deviled Eggs, Cha Ca Crab Cakes, Goat Dumplings and Vinegar Pie Squares alongside wine and beverage selections hand-picked by Southern Smoke beverage director Matthew Pridgen. Tickets are $200 and all proceeds from the tickets will go directly to Southern Smoke's Emergency Relief Grants and Behind You mental health program.