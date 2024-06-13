Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Celebration of Rosé and Boozy Dock Party

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
The Juneteenth, ten of Houston’s top and emerging black chefs will unite for a one-night-only the "Junteenth Jubilee," founded by James Beard Award semifinalist and Bravo Top Chef alumna chef Dawn Burrell in 2021 as a culinary commemoration honoring the history of Juneteenth. This year's event will feature award-winning journalist and three-time James Beard Book Award winner Toni Tipton-Martin, with participating chefs including Dawn Burrell, Ope Amosu (ChòpnBlọk) Joseph Boudreaux (Boo’s Burgers), Greg Gatlin (Gatlin's BBQ, Gatlin's Fins & Feathers) and more. The special evening will be held at 2615 Riverside on Wednedsay, June 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $195.
On Wednesday, June 19, Jūn, 420 East 20th, continues its wine and Dine series with a Salvadorian-inspired Tasting Menu inspired by Karla Vasquez’s The Salvisoul Cookbook. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner starting at 6:30 and featuring a six-course meal crafted by chef Evelyn Garcia. Tickets are priced at $110 and with an option wine pairing for $55. On Saturday, June 29, Jūn will be hosting its monthly POP UP Bakery featuring casual counter service and pick up only. Guests should come early, as a limited quantity of all goodies will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until sold out.
New Orleans' acclaimed Jewel of the South returns to Four Seasons Hotel Houston’s speakeasy Bandista, 1300 Lamar, for a takeover pop-up on Wednesday, June 19 and Thursday, June 20 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations for 90-minute seatings are required.
Georgia James, 3503 West Dallas, will host a Saint Arnold 30th Anniversary Beer Dinner on Thursday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy an indulgent four-course menu— tuna crudo, brat wellington with Lawnmower beer cheese, beer-braised short ribs and chocolate lava cake with fig preserves and coconut ice cream – paired with Saint A brews. Tickets are $125 per person.
As Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House, 113 6th, is an official stop of the Texas Outlaw Challenge – a Seabrook tradition focused on celebrating high-end performance boating – the waterfront dining destination will once again host its Ace in the Hole Champagne Dock Party, which takes place Saturday, June 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and docking is available at Pier 6’s marina for those traveling by boat. Slip reservations can be made by emailing [email protected].
Southern Smoke Foundation is bringing back its Respect the Rosé: Run for the Rosés celebration, held at Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, on Saturday, June 29 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Top chefs from around the country – including Pêche New Orleans chef Ryan Prewitt, Memphis’ Hog & Hominy chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, Nola-based Link Restaurant Group’s Stephen Stryjewski and hometown chef and SSF founder Chris Shepherd – will collaborate on a multi-course extravaganza to go alongside a selection of first-class rosés and other wines GA tickets are $500.