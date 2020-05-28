Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Gulf Coast Sunday Brunch and Fiesta Punch Bowls To-Go

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world right now, from takeout punch bowls to restaurant re-openings, and brunch.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, has launched a new summer tradition: Fiesta Punch Bowls to-go. For $56, each bowl serves eight cocktails and includes a pre-packaged punch bowl, ladle, ingredients and instructions. The summer-inspired menu includes refreshing mixes such as the Hibiscus San Miguel with Olmeca Altos Silver Tequila, fresh hibiscus tea, agave, Topo Chico and lime or the Jalapeño Pineapple Lemonade featuring Deep Eddy Pineapple Vodka, lemon, jalapeño and agave. To order for curbside or delivery visit picos.net.

FM Kitchen & Bar, 1112 Shepherd, is now open for dine-in service, takeout and delivery (via Uber Eats, GrubHub, Favor, and DoorDash), introducing new daily specials as well as a new happy hour menu. Look out for specials such Tallboy & Tequila Tuesday, All Day Wine Wednesday, Steak Night Thursday and Fried Chicken Friday, plus weekend brunch.

EXPAND Up your weekend brunch game with Eugene's Boudin Benedict and gumbo-spiked Bloody Mary. Photo by Leah Wilson

Eugene's Gulf Coast Cuisine, 1985 Welch, has launched a Sunday brunch to supplement its popular Saturday service, with both services running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to traditional brunch items, such as avocado Texas toast and migas, the Gulf Coast eatery will offer dishes that reflect the restaurant's roots, from the Harless Classic eggs with poblano cheese grits and boudin balls to the Eggs Benedict Tasso featuring housemade tasso and fried oysters. Of course, there is also the Bloody Danton made with the restaurant's famous gumbo. Call 713-807-8883 for dine-in reservations (walk-ins welcome depending on availability) or for limited to-go orders

On Tuesday, June 2, Rosie Cannonball, 1620 Westheimer, will reopen its dining room for dinner service, with hours running Tuesday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. All guests must make reservations in order to dine-in at the moment (reservations can be made on Resy), as the popular modern Italian spot is waiting a bit longer to welcome walk-in diners. Rosie To Go and Delivery will continue during these hours, as well.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria locations in Houston are open for dine-in, takeout and delivery with a new, seasonal menu launching on Tuesday, June 2. New warm weather menu items include Barbeque Chicken Pizza, Strawberry Spinach Salad and both Blueberry and Strawberry Cheesecakes. Guests can also place orders for carry out at all Houston locations or for delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub and UberEats.

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency is transforming its 5th Annual Wine Dinner into a social gathering at a distance, now hosting a virtual evening of inspiring entertainment on Wednesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit’s programs that serve to educate girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures and publications focused on physical, mental, financial, emotional, health and wellness. The Women’s Fund will deliver a charcuterie plate, wine and a Tony’s gift card to sponsors, while providing a live stream program with entertainment to enjoy alongside. Donations can be made online.