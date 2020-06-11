Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste The Flavors of Jalisco All Month Long

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world right now.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, which has reopened for dine-in service and is continuing its to-go offerings, has added a special four-course menu that will change monthly to spotlight a different state of Mexico. In June, the spotlight will be on Jalisco, with several H Town Restaurant team members from Jalisco who helped contribute ideas for the menu, including chef Epifanio Rosas, chef Beatriz Martinez and general manager Manuel Ponce. Dine on dishes such as mango and habanero aguachile, sope de chicharrón with plantain and masa dough cake, birria (lamb in adobo broth) and picones, a savory sweet bread filled with dulce de leche cream. Cost is $45 for four courses.

On Friday, June 12, Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, will begin hosting Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings in its private dining room. Designed to be a fun, interactive tasting with some light education, each week will feature a different wine and cheese pairing, with winemakers and reps joining the events. Cost is $20 per person for four, two-ounce tastings and a cheese buffet. The tasting runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Reservations are suggested. Call 713-654-1970.

EXPAND La Lucha is adding weekend brunch to its already impressive repertoire. Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, weekend lunch menus usually spotlight Gulf oysters and Chef Bobby Matos’ fan-favorite fried chicken, but the eatery has recently added brunch-centric dishes into the mix. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, diners can get their brunch fix via dishes like chicken and waffles, crispy loaded hashbrowns and boudin kolaches. Call 713-955-4765 or visit OpenTable to make dine-in reservations (the bar and patio will remain walk-in only).

Women-led non-profit I'll Have What She's Having continues its virtual "I'll Have What She's Cookin’” cooking class series on Thursday, June 18, rocking a Happy Hour and Tapas session with Artesa Winery. Check the website for upcoming details.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, invites guests to gift Dad a bottle of his favorite French wine (and get a free virtual wine tasting kit with a purchase) this Father’s Day. Check out the online shop to peruse its exclusive inventory—none of which can be found in any other retail shop in Texas, then make your purchase and go to notes to reserve a free wine-tasting kit for two. The virtual wine tasting held on Saturday, June 20 will feature a number of great Father’s Day reds. Just stop by French Country Wines between 1 and 5 p.m. that Saturday to pick up your wine purchase and the free kit with the wine samples (orders and kits can be brought to the car outside). At 6 p.m. all those participating can come together via Zoom and learn about the wines from owner Jean-Philippe Guy. For one more gift, Dad also receives a 10-percent-off limited-time coupon code on the wines tasted that Saturday.

Speaking of Father’s Day, be sure to check out our Houston Father’s Day 2020 Dining Guide for coverage on dine-in and takeout options this holiday.