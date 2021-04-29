Upcoming Houston Food Events: Cinco de Mayo Margs and a Breakfast Party for Pups

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free. Support Us

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Monday, May 3, Recipe for Success Foundation will host its Delicious Alchemy Banquet at Hope Farms, 10401 Scott. Patrons will enjoy a lively cocktail hour produced by the Ladies of Libation, followed by a ten-course formal seated dinner celebrating Houston's rich culinary diversity. This year’s chef lineup includes Charlie Ho, Le Colonial; Erin O’Leary Stewart, Savor + Sweat; Barbara McKnight, CULINARE; Greg Martin, Bistro Menil; Martin Stayer, Nobie’s; Tommy Laczynski, Ouzo Bay; Adam Stephens, Guard and Grace; Felix Florez, Cherry Block/Falcon Farms; Sasha Grumman, The Fierce Chef; and Ojan Bagher, Sysco. The evening runs from 7 to 11 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo is this coming Wednesday (May 5, obviously). Make your celebration plans by perusing our 2021 Cinco de Mayo Bar and Restaurant Guide, which features margarita-fueled happy hours, celebratory fiestas, takeout tacos and more. Check out the cocktail stand at Monkey's Tail, dig into tacos as chef Alex Padilla roasts a whole pig at Ninfa's, and get margaritas with a side of live music at The Rustic.

Right before Cinco de Mayo, guests are invited to a Cinco de Mayo French Wine Dinner at Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, held on Tuesday, May 4 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will feature six courses paired with six Liberation de Paris wines, with highlights including ceviche tostada, mesquite-grilled quail, petite enchiladas and chocolate tres leches cake. Cost is $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

The Yaga’s Children’s Fund will host its 25th annual Wild Game BBQ Cook-off on Mother’s Day weekend, kicking off with a sponsor party on Friday, May 7 (purchase a $100 raffle ticket to attend) and followed by the cook-off at Galveston’s Pier 19 on Saturday, May 8.

The tenth annual Puppies for Breakfast will take place on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Midway’s 150-acre East River development, 100 Clinton, in East Downtown. The event is free and open to the public (with a $5 suggested donation to help local dog rescue and the “Freedom Fence Project) and features a lineup of food trucks offering breakfast and lunch, 50+ vendors and artists, the world’s largest 12-foot dog pinata, dog stunt and training demonstrations, DJ music and photo booths, fun dog contests and more.

EXPAND CRU will offer a multi-course brunch for moms this Mother's Day. Photo by Robert Tsai

Want to treat the moms in your life to something nice this Mother’s Day? There is no shortage of Houston restaurants that are ready to serve up a special Mother’s Day brunch for you and your loved ones. From luxe affairs featuring seafood crepes and chocolate cake to casual brunches the entire family will love, check out our Where to Dine Out in Houston for Mother’s Day 2021 dining guide.