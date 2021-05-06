Upcoming Houston Food Events: Local Institution Ouisie’s Table Celebrates 48 Years

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Torchy’s Tacos has announced its May Taco of the Month: The Tokyo Drifter. It features teriyaki glazed pulled pork, fried wonton strips, sweet and sour veggie slaw, sesame Sriracha mayo and cilantro, served with a lime wedge on a flour tortilla for $5.75. Pair it with Torchy’s featured May margarita, the Raspberry Meltdown, available frozen or on the rocks and made with 100 percent agave tequila and topped with a float of Razzmatazz Raspberry Liqueur. Portions of the proceeds from Taco of the Month sales go to the restaurant's charitable partners, including the Make a Wish Foundation, MD Anderson and Phoenix House.

Orleans Seafood Kitchen, 20940 Katy Freeway, is celebrating National Shrimp Day with its Shrimpfest special on Monday, May 10. Guests can dive into 24 fresh Gulf brown shrimp and french fries for $18.99.

Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, marks 48 years with its iconic menu on Wednesday, May 12, offering a three-course, prix-fixe menu featuring dishes from its early years beginning in 1973. Among the items offered will be Shrimp and Grits, Chicken Fried Steak, Ouisie’s Spud, Pecan Salad and the famed Lemon Icebox Pie. All three courses of the Ouisie’s at 48 Menu are $35 per person plus tax and gratuity. The special menu will be available for dinner only. Reservations are encouraged. Call 713-528-2264.

EXPAND Le Jardinier at MFAH blends French technique and seasonal fare in a beautiful museum setting. Photo by Ricardo Mejia

On Tuesday, May 18, Le Jardinier at MFAH, 5500 Main, is set to open within the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. French for “the gardener” and led by Michelin-starred chef Alain Verzeroli, the concept is rooted in French culinary technique and inspired by seasonal ingredients used at the peak of their potential.

The Tasting Room, 818 Town and Country, will host a Caymus Wine Dinner on Wednesday, May 19 beginning with arrival drinks at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature six rich wines, including Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc and Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet, with a six-course food pairing curated by corporate executive chef Beto Gutierrez. Dine on caramelized pear and brie canape, kampachi crudo, duck leg confit with blackberry reduction, smoked pork belly with pickled cherry and ancho mole glaze, porcini rubbed tenderloin in Cognac peppercorn sauce and dark chocolate bouchon. Cost is $125 per person (not including tax and gratuity).