Upcoming Houston Food Events: Unwind at a Creole-Style Jazz Brunch

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Beginning Friday, May 14 (the day before the The Dr. Seuss Experience opens) and continuing through Sunday, May 16, Ouisie’s Table Restaurant & Gardens, 3939 San Felipe, will be offering Horton Hatches a Menu, two special, prix-fixe menus based on titles from Dr. Seuss’ collection (two courses for $20 per person at lunch) and three courses for $35 per person at dinner). Highlights include “One Trout, Two Trout,” also known as Parmesan-Crusted Rainbow Trout; “Scrambled Eggs Super!”, an appetizer of deviled eggs with caviar, shrimp and crab; and “Mr. Brown Can Moo,” a tres leches dessert. Each day, anyone who orders one of the menus will get a chance to win a pair of tickets by drawing a number from a big, peculiar hat.

Additionally, on Thursday, May 20 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Ouisie’s invites guests to a multi-course dinner featuring the famed Stag’s Leap wines of Napa Valley. Guests can enjoy five wine-paired courses, including braised short rib bruschetta, cucumber and smoked salmon rolls, Mediterranean branzino, prime filet medallions and hazelnut Napoleon. Cost is $89 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-528-2264.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse is hosting its annual “The War of the Rosés” on Thursday, May 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will be asked to judge their favorite Rosés from eight heralded bottlings, and the wine tasting event is held simultaneously at Del Frisco’s locations across the country. Guests will also be served an assortment of Double Eagle hors d’oeuvres. Tickets cost $45 per person and can be purchased online.

.

Little Woodrow’s Midtown, 2306 Brazos, will host its annual Gumbo Cookoff on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (winners announcement). Email lwmidtownagm@littlewoodrows.com to sign up to compete, or simply make your way to the bar for cold beer and free sampling on the day of.

For the first time, Brennan's of Houston, 3300 Smith, will be rocking a Saturday Jazz Brunch to celebrate International Jazz Day, held on Saturday May 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch will feature jazz artists the Vincent Trio Band.