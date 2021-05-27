Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Double Stacked at Hopdoddy

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced its June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger comes stacked sky high with two Certified Piedmontese burger patties, cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a sesame seed bun. Look out for other upcoming burgers of the month, including The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger; and The Ultimate, an umami creation.

One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, will end its run on Saturday, June 5 to make way for a three-week Georgia James Tavern pop-up. Guests can preview Underbelly Hospitality’s upcoming concept, which is opening downtown this summer and features a wood—burning oven. See what chef de cuisine Matt Coburn and Underbelly culinary director Nick Fine have up their sleeves from June 8 through June 26.

On Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m., Georgia James sous chef Ben Snellenberger will host a Virtual Kids' Cooking Class, using Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage to make pigs in a blanket alongside other snacks including yogurt ranch dip with farm fresh veggies and cosmic brownies. Kit pickup is on Saturday, June 5 at Underbelly Pantry, 2526 Airline, between noon and 3 p.m. Cost is $45 per kit (feeds three to four kids).

The Houston Food & Wine Alliance has partnered with Buffalo Trace and Taste Network on the Houston edition of Fish House, a spirited competition featuring barkeeps, chefs and wine professionals held on Tuesday, June 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Be More Pacific, 506 Yale. During the event, four talented barkeeps will create a handcrafted "Fish House Punch" to score votes from a panel of notable judges, and there will be bourbon from Buffalo Trace, sustainable fish and plant-based bites from top local chefs and wines from Ribera y Rueda, Spain’s two most famous wine regions. The $50 tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and all ticket proceeds help support the Alliance's culinary grant and educational programs in Gulf Coast Texas.

EXPAND Julep's fifth annual Oyster Shucking Contest features fierce competitors and $1 oysters. Photo by Emily Jaschke

On Monday, June 14, Julep, 1919 Washington, is bringing back its annual Oyster Shucking Contest for the fifth year, inviting both industry pros and guests to participate in the competition. There is no cover charge for the festivities (which begin with happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by two rounds of oyster shucking from 6 to 9), and spectators can come watch the battle in person while indulging in $1 oysters all night. Julep will be accepting participants until Friday, May 28 (fill out the form and DM a 15-second video about yourself and your shucking skills to Julep's Instagram to enter). Winners will receive prizes from Williams Sonoma and bragging rights as the 2021 Oyster Shucking Champ.