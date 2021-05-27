Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Double Stacked at Hopdoddy

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of Houston Press free.
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Hopdoddy Burger Bar has announced its June Burger of the Month: The Double Stack Comeback. The heaping double-decker burger comes stacked sky high with two Certified Piedmontese burger patties, cheese, special Alabama comeback sauce, lettuce, pickles and diced white onions on a sesame seed bun. Look out for other upcoming burgers of the month, including The Cousin Vinnie, inspired by a sub sandwich; The Que, a barbecue burger; and The Ultimate, an umami creation.
One Fifth Southern Comfort, 1658 Westheimer, will end its run on Saturday, June 5 to make way for a three-week Georgia James Tavern pop-up. Guests can preview Underbelly Hospitality’s upcoming concept, which is opening downtown this summer and features a wood—burning oven. See what chef de cuisine Matt Coburn and Underbelly culinary director Nick Fine have up their sleeves from June 8 through June 26.
On Sunday, June 6 at 1 p.m., Georgia James sous chef Ben Snellenberger will host a Virtual Kids' Cooking Class, using Chris Shepherd’s Bacon Sausage to make pigs in a blanket alongside other snacks including yogurt ranch dip with farm fresh veggies and cosmic brownies. Kit pickup is on Saturday, June 5 at Underbelly Pantry, 2526 Airline, between noon and 3 p.m. Cost is $45 per kit (feeds three to four kids).
The Houston Food & Wine Alliance has partnered with Buffalo Trace and Taste Network on the Houston edition of Fish House, a spirited competition featuring barkeeps, chefs and wine professionals held on Tuesday, June 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Be More Pacific, 506 Yale. During the event, four talented barkeeps will create a handcrafted "Fish House Punch" to score votes from a panel of notable judges, and there will be bourbon from Buffalo Trace, sustainable fish and plant-based bites from top local chefs and wines from Ribera y Rueda, Spain’s two most famous wine regions. The $50 tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and all ticket proceeds help support the Alliance's culinary grant and educational programs in Gulf Coast Texas.
On Monday, June 14, Julep, 1919 Washington, is bringing back its annual Oyster Shucking Contest for the fifth year, inviting both industry pros and guests to participate in the competition. There is no cover charge for the festivities (which begin with happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by two rounds of oyster shucking from 6 to 9), and spectators can come watch the battle in person while indulging in $1 oysters all night. Julep will be accepting participants until Friday, May 28 (fill out the form and DM a 15-second video about yourself and your shucking skills to Julep's Instagram to enter). Winners will receive prizes from Williams Sonoma and bragging rights as the 2021 Oyster Shucking Champ.
Keep the Houston Press Free... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Houston with no paywalls.