Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pick Up Southeast Asian-Inspired Ice Cream by the Pint

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

By popular demand, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is once again offering its own ice cream creations by the pint. Take home flavors including Ube, Pandan Coconut with Curry Sprinkle and Creamy Durian for $7-$8 each.

In honor of Asian Restaurant Weeks, UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, will be offering a special dish to raise funds and awareness for OCA-Houston. Guests can order the pan-seared scallops with Benton’s bacon XO and congee ($21) between now and Sunday, June 13, and all proceeds will be donated to OCA-Houston. The dish will be available on the menu for brunch, too.

Industry Monday coming up at Feges BBQ, 3 Greenway Plaza, on Monday, June 7. Thanks to an anonymous donor, industry folk (currently employed, underemployed or unemployed, everyone is welcome) can get a free meal on the first Monday of every month. The meal includes choice of BBQ from the full menu, hot dogs and ground beef to take home from 44 Farms, hot dog buns from Bread Man Co., bags of coffee from Greenway Coffee, a slice of white chocolate raspberry cake from Rustika Cafe, Sierra Nevada beer, and ciders and seltzers from Austin Eastciders.

Landry’s Signature Group invites guests to its annual Houston Chef Series, a celebration starring the restaurant group’s award-winning executive chef on select Wednesday evenings beginning through August 7. LSG restaurants will host private and exclusive dining experiences based on this year’s theme, “A Global Culinary Adventure,” with upcoming dinners including an Australian-themed dinner at Willie G’s, 1640 West Loop South, on June 9; a Spanish-inspired feast at King Ranch Texas Kitchen, 1605 Post Oak, on June 16; and a Russian experience at La Griglia, 2002 West Gray, on June 23.

On Thursday, June 17, guests are invited to the Dads and Cabs event at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Galleria, 5839 Westheimer. The walk-around event will offer tastings of different Cabs, plus heavy appetizers for $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen owner Sylvia Casares continues her series of cooking classes with a Border-style Enchiladas Class held at 1140 Eldridge on Saturday, June 19 from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will learn to make Beef Enchiladas, Lubbock Enchiladas (West Texas style) and Hidalgo Red Enchiladas (carnitas with fiery red sauce).The cost is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. Register online or call 832-230-3842.