Upcoming Houston Food Events: Boozy Dinner Collabs and Anniversary Celebrations

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

On Wednesday, June 5 at 5:30 p.m., guests are invited to a five-course beer dinner featuring 11 Below Brewing Company at State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner. Highlights include smoked venison chili paired with Oso Bueno Amber, softshell crab roll with Lame Duck Pale Ale and H-town Hot Fried Chicken with Hipster sauce. Tickets are $50 per person plus tax and gratuity. Email skelley@statefarehouston.com or call 832-831-0950.

On Wednesday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m., The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host a special Anthony Bourdain Tribute Dinner in honor of the iconic late chef and Mental Health Awareness Month (May). The dinner will feature a cocktail hour and five-courses with pairings inspired by Bourdain. Tickets are $100 per person, with $25 from each ticket sold going to local non-profit the Nick Finnegan Counseling Center to help in its mission to provide affordable mental health services to all.

The Italian Cultural & Community Center, 1101 Milford, will host a special wine event on the Italian alternatives to Pinot Noir on Wednesday, June 5 at 7 p.m. Aperitivo Italiano: Hidden Gems will be presented by Riccardo Guerrieri of Vinology at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $25 for members and $30 for non-members.

On Thursday, June 6, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse are hosting a one-night only, bourbon-themed dinner at all Del Frisco’s locations nationwide, including its Houston location, 5061 Westheimer. Beginning at 7 p.m., the dinner will feature a five-course prix-fixe menu from Del Frisco's executive chefs David Holben and Mario Hernandez, with each course complementing a specific neat pour or unique cocktail infused with Garrison Brothers bourbon.

Say "cheers" to 25 years at Saint Arnold Brewery. Photo by Bryan Williams

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is turning 25 in June. To commemorate its special silver anniversary, the brewery will be throwing a 25th Anniversary Party on Saturday, June 8; and a 25th Anniversary Special Rare Cellar Tasting on Sunday, June 9. On Saturday, the community event will feature live music and entertainment from 3 to 10 p.m., plus art cars, special glassware, local vendors, artists, dancers, mariachis, face painting and other super fun things. General admission is free, with VIP tickets available for $100 and including the special 25th Anniversary glass, four beers from Saint A’s year round or seasonal lineup, a buffet dinner from its kitchen, covered seating inside the Art Car Gallery, additional “fancy” bathrooms, cooling stations, additional beer service and birthday cake. Sunday’s tasting will take place in two sessions, noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Both sessions will feature the full beer list and take place in the Beer Hall and Investors Pub on the second floor of its red brick brewery building. Tickets are $60 plus tax and include two-ounce samples of each beer, a Houston Dairymaids cheese tasting table and a special souvenir 25th Anniversary taster glass.

Chef Austin Simmons will host the next “CollaborEIGHT” dinner at TRIS, 24 Waterway, on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Alongside Simmons, the eight-course dinner will showcase the culinary talents of Bobby Matos of State of Grace and La Lucha. Tickets are $200 per person all inclusive (dinner, wine pairings, tax and gratuity).

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, will hosts an Unconventional Bordeaux Dinner with wines from Chateau St. Saturnin on Tuesday, June 11. The dinner brings three of Saturnin’s vintages and pairs them with French dishes from the bistro beginning at 7 p.m. The cost per person is $95 plus tax and gratuity. Reservations require a $40 deposit via Paypal. For reservations, call 713-827-8008 or email bistro_provence@sbcglobal.net.

The third leg of the Regions of France series comes to Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, on Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m., with this dinner turning to the famed southwest region of France known as Bordeaux. Guests can enjoy a four-course exploration of food and wine, including dishes such as foie gras au torchon and roasted duck breast with black cherry gastric. for $98 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 832-668-5808.