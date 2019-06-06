Upcoming Houston Food Events: Craving Summer Sweets

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Now through Sunday, August 2, CRAVE, 5600 Kirby, 1151 Uptown Park, 2501 Research Forest, will offer All-American Summer cupcake flavors daily at all three Houston area locations (West U, Uptown Park and The Woodlands). Stop in for Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cupcakes with cookie dough frosting; Peach Cobbler Cupcakes filled with peach cobbler and frosted with nutmeg buttercream frosting; S'mores Cupcakes made with a dark chocolate cupcake, filled with marshmallow creme and dipped in dark chocolate ganache, then topped with a toasted marshmallow and graham cracker cookie; Strawberry Lemonade Cupcakes with tangy lemon cake and strawberry buttercream; and Patriotic Confetti Cupcakes, the perfect red, white and blue treat to show off your American Pride.

Chef Monica Pope has launched a new Summer Sunday brunch series at Sparrow Cookshop, 4009 Roseland, her multi-use home, cookshop and garden. Running through Sunday, August 28 from noon to 3 p.m., each Hospitality & Humanity brunch will sport a different menu and rotating cast of Pope’s "badass hospitality friends," including executive chef Dominick Lee of Poitín, right-hand grillmaster Tim Smith with his "restaurant without walls" (a portable grill setup), and Tony Luhrman of the El Topo food truck. Tickets are $55 per person (kids under 12 eat free, limited to ten kids per Sunday).

Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, will host its first “Summer Tomato Harvest” beginning Wednesday, June 12 and running through Tuesday, June 25. The specialty grocer will stock its shelves with more than 15 peak-of-season tomato varieties during the two-week event, offering an array of new products and recipes, from tomato-chimichurri marinated chicken breasts and Toshimi sushi rolls to roasted tomato and asiago biscuits. Central Market Cooking School will also host a series of tomato-inspired cooking classes throughout event.

On Thursday, June 13 at 5:30 p.m., give Dad the chance to experience the world’s most admired red wine grape, Cabernet Sauvignon, at a Dads & Cabs Wine Tasting at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Downtown, 1200 McKinney. Guests can taste their way through 15 different wines from all around the world, from Napa and Bordeaux to Argentina and more. Cost is $115 per guest, plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-658-1995 or book online.

Guests are invited to a Macallan Whisky Dinner at Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, on Thursday, June 13 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Featuring five chef-selected courses to be paired with five scotches from one of the world’s top-selling scotch whisky makers, highlights include caviar and crème fraiche tartlets, lobster toasts with avocado, a cheese plate, Wagyu filet Rossini and lemon chiffon cake. The dinner is $99 per person plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required. Call 713-528-2264.

On Friday, June 14 at 6:30 p.m., Broken Barrel and The Wheel Kitchen, 25510 Zion Luther Cemetery Road, will collaborate for a one-night-only dining experience that melds Broken Barrel’s vibrant approach to global dishes with The Wheel’s modern take on Mediterranean cuisine. The collaboration menu will include farm-to-table dishes including smoked habanero and heirloom tomato granita, handmade caserecce with roasted eggplant and homemade dried ricotta, pastor duck breast with roasted pineapple puree, red velvet beet cake and more. Tickets are $80++ and include a welcome Good Night Loving vodka cocktail and Ferrari-Carano wine pairings. To make a reservation, call The Wheel at 346-225-0996 and Thelma Portillo at thelmalpt1@icloud.com or Broken Barrel at 281-719-8542 and Hilda Ysusi at hilda@brokenbarrelwoodlands.com.

EXPAND Expect over 70 vendors at this year's Houston Food Fest. Photo by Mitchell Nguyen

On Saturday, June 15, the 2019 Houston Food Fest goes down at Midtown Park, 2811 Travis, from noon to 10 p.m. The foodie event will feature 70+ vendors from Houston, Austin and surrounding cities, plus local bands and plenty of fun. Tickets are $10 for general admission, with food and beverage available for purchase.

House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline, is bringing back its Local Brews, Local Grooves, event Saturday, June 15 beginning at 3 p.m. The annual day-long event celebration of craft beer and music will feature more than 40 beer selections from local Houston breweries alongside pub fare pairings and a highly curated, diverse music lineup of some of Houston's favorite local bands and DJs. Tickets and packages start at $10.

Women-led nonprofit I’ll Have What She’s Having will host its second annual Father’s Day event on Sunday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Last Concert Café, 1403 Nance, with proceeds supporting Liz Fenton Purse Snacks — a fund for preventive health care for uninsured employees of Houston’s restaurant industry. This year’s Father’s Day cookout boasts a volunteer line-up of talented chefs, including Mallory Buford of Tacos A Go Go, Alvin Schultz of Eat. Drink. Experience!, Otto Sanchez and Matt Cabon of Magnol French Baking, EJ Miller of International Smoke Houston and Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Squable and more. The chefs have planned a Dad-worthy menu with Texas Wagyu brisket with organic, local sides and a backyard beverage menu donated from Saint Arnold Brewery, Tequila Patrón and Gin Mare. The day will also feature live music by Henry and the Invisibles. Tickets are $60 and include admission, food and beverage. A VIP tasting of special bottlings by Patrón is $30 and $15 children's plates are also available.