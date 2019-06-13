Upcoming Houston Food Events: The Hot Dog Days of Summer

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

All through the Houston Astros baseball season, Bernie’s Burger Bus, 5407 Bellaire, 2643 Commercial Center, 2200 Yale, 6324 Highway 6, will be featuring gourmet franks all day on every Astros game day. Three dogs are available, each made with a Texas-raised 44 Farms USDA Choice Angus beef frank wrapped in thick-cut bacon and served on a with your choice of the following: house chili, green-chili queso, crispy jalapeños, house mustard and green onions ($7); guacamole, chipotle aioli, diced tomatoes and crispy tortillas ($7); or aged white cheddar, BBQ beef, pickled jalapeños and Tabasco onions ($8). Order a la carte or for $15, make it a combo with an Astros helmet piled with Cajun-spiced house potato chips and a pint of Texas craft beer (or soft drink). Bernie’s will also offer $4 pints of all Texas craft beer on draft during game day.

Del Frisco’s Grille, 1900 Hughes Landing, is offering a specially-curated “Burgers & Bordeaux” pairing menu nationwide now through Tuesday, July 2. Three wines will be paired with their burger counterparts to serve as the perfect complement, with pairings include The Blanc, a turkey burger with pear mostarda and brie paired with a Chateau Peyrat, Graves Blanc (White Region); The Château, comprised of 6-ounce house-ground filet mignon, goat cheese, tomato jam, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli paired with Chateau Tour Bayard, Montagne-Saint Émilion (Right Bank); and The Légende, a six-ounce house-ground filet mignon with wild mushrooms, raclette, black garlic aioli, and truffle vinaigrette paired with Légende by Domaines Baron de Rothschild, Médoc (Left Bank).

Now through Wednesday, August 7, Maggiano’s Little Italy is hosting its 16th annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign. Guests are invited to help the restaurant reach its goal of raising $1 million to grant transformative wishes for children battling critical illnesses, by enjoying chef-featured items like Angel Hair Saffron Langostino Lobster, Amalfi Lemon Chicken, Chocolate Cannoli Pancakes and Chocolate Cannoli Cake.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, is adding a new “Mac & Cheese” item to the bar menu that doesn’t have macaroni anywhere in sight. Short for Macallan Scotch whisky, the “Mac & Cheese” will be served as a flight of three of the Lodge’s aged selections paired with cheeses, terrines and more, all served on a special Macallan-branded serving board. The special will be available through the end of August 2019. Cost is $55 per person.

On Wednesday, June 19 from 7 to 9 p.m., guests are invited to a Glenlivet Tasting dinner at Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline. Chef Fernando Rios and Richard Kaplan will be curating a four-course meal to be paired with the classic Glenlivet portfolio, featuring dishes such as duck confit fritters and 18-hour sous vide lamb rack with shishito pepper ragu. Tickets are $100.

EXPAND Take a Creole-style Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan's this summer. Photo by Justin Bowers, Captiv Creative

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, is bringing back its coveted summer Date Night Cooking Classes, highlighting a uniquely different Creole ingredient in each class. Each cooking class begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a cooking demonstration at 7 p.m. and a three-course meal for two. Tickets are $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the restaurant at 713-522-9711 or by purchasing online. The Class Schedule is as follows: Friday, June 21: Blue Crab; Wednesday, July 26: Shrimp; Friday, September 27: New-School Creole.

Head sushi chef Bigler Cruz and the culinary team will teach guests sushi roll making techniques at Uchi, 904 Westheimer, on Sunday, June 23 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The event will specialize in maki, and guests will have the unique opportunity to learn how to make Zero Sen, one of Uchi’s signature rolls. Guests will be greeted with a complimentary welcome beverage upon arrival and a small-coursed dinner following the roll making. Cost is $75 per person, plus alcohol, tax, or gratuity not included. To attend, call 713-522-4808 or email Jessica Brach jbrach@uchirestaurants.com.