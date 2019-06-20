Upcoming Houston Food Events: Tree House Happy Hour Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Tree House Happy Hour returns to The Grove, 1611 Lamar, bringing drink specials and bar bites to the upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events) on select days from 4 to 7 p.m. The events will take place on Tuesday, June 25, Saturday, July 20 and Saturday, August 31, with specials from $3 select beers,$6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

Chef Kaiser Lashkari will be honoring Anthony Bourdain’s legacy on “Bourdain Day” (Tuesday, June 25) at his restaurant, Himalaya, 6652 Southwest Freeway, offering a special menu and donating a portion of its sales to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Bourdain-approved dishes include Chicken Hara Masala in a tangy green curry sauce, Mutton Biryani layered with basmati rice, Steak Tikka and Aloo Chana Masala.

Quattro Restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, will host a special wine dinner featuring DAOU Vineyards & Winery with special guest and master sommelier, Fred Dame, on Wednesday June 26. This is the second installment of the Hotel's summer craft dinner series, and this month’s event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. before the five-course seated dinner. Guests can indulge in dishes like a tarragon butter-poached lobster and diver scallops, blossom honey lacquered duck breast and a prime strip loin. Cost is $175++ per person and seating is limited. Call 713-276-4700.

On Thursday, June 27 at 7 p.m., owners chef Sunil Srivastava and his wife, Anupama, will welcome French Country Wines for a special wine dinner at Verandah Progressive Indian Restaurant, 3300 Kirby. A Journey of Kabobs will be the first such dinner held at Verandah, offering a tasting-style menu with ten courses and five paired French wines. Cost is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Call 281-501-0258 or 832-886-4291 or visit verandahrestaurant.com.

Revival Market, 550 Heights, will be hosting its next Butchery Demo on Thursday, June 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, guests will sample a selection of meats from Revival Market's charcuterie case before heading into the kitchen for a whole hog butchery demo by Morgan Weber. A family-style meal will be served following the demo, and guests are encouraged to bring their own wine, beer and/or bourbon to enjoy throughout the night. Tickets are $125 plus gratuity and only 30 seats are available.

Dine for charity at a Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series at Riel. Photo by Troy Fields

Guests are invited to a Summer Supper Pop-Up Dinner Series at Riel, 1927 Fairview, on Sundays, July 7, August 4, and September 8. Lifestyle consulting agency Nett Lifestyle has partnered with Candlelighters of Houston to host the three-part supper series, benefiting the research at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the families of children with cancer. The dinners will take place from 4 to 7:30 p.m., featuring regional cuisine prepared by chef Ryan Lachaine, cocktail pairings, a live DJ set by DJ Dayta, a silent art auction and merchandise from local vendors. There are 40 seats available at $150 per person for each dinner.