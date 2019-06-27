Upcoming Houston Food Events: Chilled Ramen and an Independence Day Feast

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Ramen Tatsu-Ya, 1722 California, has unveiled a Spicy Chilled Ramen perfect for summer. The brothless ramen dish is composed of noodles, pirikara (spicy) pork, cucumbers, ajitama (soy marinated soft boiled egg), negi (scallion), shredded lettuce, chili oil and Karashi mustard. The bright, spicy dish will remain on the menu as long as it’s hot out. To pair with the bowl, the Kyuri Kup has also made its seasonal return. The fresh drink is made with homemade lemonade, sake, fresh lime juice, yuzu, cucumber and a shiso furikake rim (dried shiso plant).

Sunday, June 30 will mark the first dinner in the new the Arts District Houston Dinner Series, with a collaborative dinner taking place at Decatur Bar & Pop-Up Factory, 2310 Decatur, and featuring chefs Evelyn Garcia and Dominick Lee (Poitín). Highlights of the four-course dinner include Crispy Squash Blossom with crab, coconut and cucumber relish; Smoked Short Rib Satay with green curry; Charred Octopus with grits, bitter greens, achiote oil and crispy garlic; and Aged Iberico Pork Collar with herb salad, crispy salad and cane syrup fish sauce. Dinner runs from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $100 per person (tax and gratuity included), with wine pairings available for an additional $30. A portion of each ticket will go to Arts District Houston, through its management partner Fresh Arts.

Superica, 1801 North Shepherd, will be open for an Independence Day brunch on Thursday, July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Neighboring concept La Lucha will be offering a “reverse late night” menu from noon to 5 p.m., which includes classic American food fit for celebrating the USA, from biscuits and gravy to its fan-favorite Pharmacy Burger.

EXPAND Salute to Independence with TX Wagyu hot dogs at B&B Butchers & Restaurant. Photo by Felix Sanchez

On Thursday, July 4, B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be offering a three-course Independence Day Feast, offered all day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for $47.76 per person. Guests can also get a view of the Downtown Houston fireworks on the rooftop patio or in the parking lot. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-862-1814. Across the street, B.B. Lemon, 1809 Washington, will be hosting a 4th of July Backyard Cookout, with burgers, hot dogs, live music by the Buck Yeager Band, yard games and special Independence Day food and drink packages from 6 p.m. to close. Stay for a great view of the Downtown Houston fireworks once it gets dark. Reservations are recommended. Call 713-554-1809.

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will be hosting its third annual FriYAY Rosé tasting on Friday, July 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting includes light bites and several rosé selections for $25++ per person.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will host An Introduction to French Country Wines class from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and again on Friday, July 12. Charelle Grant, adjunct instructor at the Culinary Institute LeNotre, will be heading the class, covering five wines that represent various types and regions of wines alongside cheese pairings. Cost is $48 per person plus tax, and attendees will receive a 10-percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.