Upcoming Houston Food Events: Get Early Bird Tickets to The Morning After Brunch Event

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Early bird tickets are now on sale for fourth annual The Morning After, A Houston Press Brunch Event, taking place at Silver Street Studios, 2000 Edwards, on Saturday, September 28 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Guests can expect eats from more than 25 local eateries, brunch cocktail samples and music. Confirmed restaurants include BCK, Boheme, Duck Donuts, Kuu, Snooze and The Rustic, to name a few. General admission tickets ($30 for early bird) include unlimited brunch and drink samples, plus three drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event. The VIP admission ticket ($55 for early bird) includes entry into the event at 11 a.m., unlimited brunch and drink samples, and six drink tickets with additional drink tickets available for purchase at the event.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will host its next Second Wednesday wine tasting event on Wednesday, July 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring the wines of Central Italy. The walk-around tasting will showcase four wine tastes and four menu bites for $38. Future dates include Wednesdays, August 14 (Passport to Italy, Part Three - the South), September 11 (New York State of Mind) and October 9 (Texas Wine Month).

Enjoy a Bastille Day dinner at Lucienne. Photo by Mai Pham

On Thursday, July 11 at 7 p.m., guests are invited to a special Wine Dinner in honor of Bastille Day at Lucienne, 1070 Dallas. Geoffrey Prioreau from BBR Imports, Inc. (French Country Wines) will be a part of the Bastille Day celebration, with a five-course meal and wine pairing for $95 per person (plus tax and service). For reservations, email Ludovic at lpoirier@valenciagroup.com or call 713-242-8540. Lucienne will continue to celebrate Bastille Day by offering this special menu to its guests on Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13.

Join Pappas Bros. Steakhouse Houston Galleria, 5839 Westheimer, for its Queen of the Côte Chardonnay wine tasting event on Friday, July 12 at 5:30 p.m. The wine team will present their annual white Burgundy favorites from highly allocated and collectible producers for $115++ per guest. Call 713-780-7352 or book online.

Saint Arnold Brewing Company, 2000 Lyons, is teaming up with The Houston Barbecue Festival to host the inaugural Tex-Mex BBQ Block Party on Sunday, July 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. Pitmasters will mix Tex-Mex and Tejano cooking styles with craft barbecue, with the lineup of vendors including Eddie O’s Texas Barbecue, El Burro & the Bull, Willow’s Texas BBQ and more. Tickets are $60 and include unlimited samples of each vendor's barbecue dish and Saint Arnold beer.

On Wednesday, July 17, Radunare Italian-American Table, 2520 Research Forest, will host its grand opening dining event — a Celebrity Waiter Spaghetti Supper benefitting the Montgomery County Food Bank. From 6 to 9 p.m., party-goers can enjoy family-style spaghetti and meatballs, salads, wine and Peroni as local Woodlands celebrities will “wait” tables and engage in zany antics to encourage “tips” from diners. Tickets are $40 per person. All tips, along with ticket sales, will be donated to the Food Bank.