Upcoming Houston Food Events: A New Late-Night Destination in the River Oaks District

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

The recently opened Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, will serve its full menu daily until 1 a.m., making the River Oaks District haunt the hottest new late-night destination in town. Night owls can satisfy their cravings via dishes like shellfish towers and charcuterie boards, burgers and lobster rolls, and steak and moules frites.

Star Gilani has launched Best Bites Houston, a weekly, intimate walking tour of Downtown Houston that combines food, architecture history and culture into a three-hour experience. Each Saturday afternoon tour will kick off from nearby Discovery Green at 4 p.m., rain or shine, with Star leading a group of 16 through a different culinary journey each week. Favorites include Brasserie du Parc (classic French cuisine), Kulture (elevated soul food), Phoenicia Specialty Foods & MKT Bar (international food market and restaurant), Reserve 101 (specialty whiskey bar) and The Rustic (Tex-Mex). In addition to the weekly Saturday tour, Best Bites will soon launch a Friday evening option as well as private options. Regular admission for each tour is $65 for adults, which includes two beverage pairings at the tour stops. Those who want a drink pairing at each spot can purchase a VIP admission for $75. Tickets for kids 12 and under are $45. Tours can be booked at bestbiteshouston.com.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, has opened the book on its summer wine event, The Generous Pour – Legends of the Land. This year’s experience invites guests to sip on any combination of seven select wines from California’s Jackson Family, paired with the restaurant’s classic menu items for an additional $28, now through Sunday, September 1.

Chef Hugo Ortega will honor the 50th anniversary of the Lunar Landing with an “out-of-this-world” dinner at Xochi, 1777 Walker, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. The night will be filled with the awe-inspiring history of the space program, plus five courses including highlights such as The Eagle Has Landed “Hoja Santa” quesadilla, The Loneliest Man in the Universe Lechon and a chocolate mousse “moon rock” dessert. Cost is $115 per person plus tax and gratuity. Call 713-400-3330.

The Houston Brunch Festival will take place on Saturday, July 20 in the parking lot of the Isles Eatery and Rum Bar, 1515 Pease, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The 21 and up experience will offer tasting-size portions of brunch eats from top area restaurants, plus Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer and wine. There will also be DJ music and celebrity judges will help crown the Brunch Festival Champions. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $49 for VIP. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Houston Museum-African American Culture organization.

EXPAND An Ode to Beef kicks off with a cocktail reception at Bayou & Bottle. Photo by Marco Torres

On Saturday, July 20, The Swanky Maven will host An Ode to Beef, a meaty culinary tour beginning with a cocktail reception and bites at Bayou & Bottle at Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, and continuing to spots like Eunice and Blood Bros. BBQ via a luxury transport. The event begins at 2:45 p.m., with the deluxe coach departing at 4 p.m. sharp. Tickets are $155 and include three restaurants, three+ dishes and three+ drinks.

On Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m., The Dunlavy, 3422 Allen, will host a Sake aBOMBination Dinner paired with its favorite sake and sake bombs. Begin the evening with cocktails and passed appetizers before a six-course meal paired with specialty sake and sake cocktails for $100 per person.