Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Guests are invited to a Lone Star Spotlight Dinner at Morton’s Grille, 25 Waterway, on Saturday, July 27. The evening will kick off with a lively happy hour in the bar from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring pours from Pedernales Cellars Winery, Garrison Brothers Bourbon Distillery and Saint Arnold Brewing Co. Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner highlighting red meat for $100 per person (beginning at 7:15 p.m.), with dishes including filet mignon tartare, eye of ribeye carpaccio, 44 Farms beef and barley consommé, 44 Farms braised beef shank and white chocolate pecan bread pudding.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be hosting a three-course dinner paired with Woodford Reserve Bourbon on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Held in its upstairs private dining room, guests can enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, three dishes by B&B’s executive chef Eduardo Montesflores and Woodford Reserve Pairings by B&B’s beverage director Jeremiah Butler, plus swag bags and other surprises. The tickets are $125/person, including tax and gratuity. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814.

On Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will continues its monthly Spirit Roundtable series with a Summer School session. Led by bar manager Chris Gere, the event will focus on infusions, syrups, tinctures and the like, including history, tasting notes, cocktail suggestions and some hands-on practice. Class and sips will be accompanied by complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Cost is $18.47, plus tax and gratuity.

Houston Restaurant Weeks is right around the corner. The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, will take place Thursday, August 1 through Monday, September 2, with a growing list of 200 restaurant expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised more than $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha.

Beginning Thursday, August 1, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will join more than 30 Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to bring attention to the historically American New York-style delicatessen and raise funds for local charities. Both locations will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38, with ten-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston.

EXPAND Learn to Cook Like a Local and make chef Chris Shepherd's Cha Ca-Style Snapper. Photo by Julie Soefer Photography

Chris Shepherd will celebrate the release of his new book, Cook Like a Local, on Tuesday, September 3 at Georgia James and Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., Shepherd’s team will be serving up dishes from the book alongside plenty of beverages, and the chef will be signing books. Tickets are $75 per person and include sample dishes from food stations, three drinks and a signed cookbook ($35 value).