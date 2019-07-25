Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:
Guests are invited to a Lone Star Spotlight Dinner at Morton’s Grille, 25 Waterway, on Saturday, July 27. The evening will kick off with a lively happy hour in the bar from 6 to 7 p.m., featuring pours from Pedernales Cellars Winery, Garrison Brothers Bourbon Distillery and Saint Arnold Brewing Co. Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner highlighting red meat for $100 per person (beginning at 7:15 p.m.), with dishes including filet mignon tartare, eye of ribeye carpaccio, 44 Farms beef and barley consommé, 44 Farms braised beef shank and white chocolate pecan bread pudding.
B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, will be hosting a three-course dinner paired with Woodford Reserve Bourbon on Tuesday, July 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Held in its upstairs private dining room, guests can enjoy passed hors d'oeuvres, three dishes by B&B’s executive chef Eduardo Montesflores and Woodford Reserve Pairings by B&B’s beverage director Jeremiah Butler, plus swag bags and other surprises. The tickets are $125/person, including tax and gratuity. Space is limited. Call 713-862-1814.
On Thursday, August 1 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, will continues its monthly Spirit Roundtable series with a Summer School session. Led by bar manager Chris Gere, the event will focus on infusions, syrups, tinctures and the like, including history, tasting notes, cocktail suggestions and some hands-on practice. Class and sips will be accompanied by complimentary nibbles from executive chef Joe Cervantez. Cost is $18.47, plus tax and gratuity.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Houston Restaurant Weeks is right around the corner. The annual fundraiser, which benefits the Houston Food Bank, will take place Thursday, August 1 through Monday, September 2, with a growing list of 200 restaurant expected to participate. To date, HRW has raised more than $14.7 million for the Houston Food Bank, as restaurants offer preset menus for brunch and lunch ($20) and dinner ($35 to $45) with a portion of the proceeds going directly to the charity. New to the lineup this year are popular spots like Bisou, Indianola, Tris and La Lucha.
Beginning Thursday, August 1, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, will join more than 30 Jewish delis across the nation in National Deli Month, a month-long effort to bring attention to the historically American New York-style delicatessen and raise funds for local charities. Both locations will offer a multi-choice, three-course menu during lunch and dinner for $38, with ten-percent of each meal sold going to the Holocaust Museum Houston.
Chris Shepherd will celebrate the release of his new book, Cook Like a Local, on Tuesday, September 3 at Georgia James and Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer. From 5:30 to 9 p.m., Shepherd’s team will be serving up dishes from the book alongside plenty of beverages, and the chef will be signing books. Tickets are $75 per person and include sample dishes from food stations, three drinks and a signed cookbook ($35 value).
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!