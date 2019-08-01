 


4
Load up on all-you-can-eat sausage during King's Wurstfest.
Load up on all-you-can-eat sausage during King's Wurstfest.
Photo by Philipp Sitter

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Wurstfest Returns to King's BierHaus and Biergarten

Brooke Viggiano | August 1, 2019 | 5:00am
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Throughout the entire month of August, Wurstfest is going down at King’s Biergarten, 1329 East Broadway, and King’s BierHaus (Heights and League City), 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM 646 West, with an impressive 12+ lineup of specialty sausages offered in an all-you-can-eat promotion starting at $9.95. Guests can enjoy flavors from the traditional, like the “Scharfe Kase Wurst” (hot smoked pork and beef sausage with red pepper and cheese), to the exotic and plant-based, including Wild Boar (with blueberries, merlot wine and brown sugar) and Smoked Apple Sage (hickory smoked with Yukon gold potatoes, apples and sage).

Following a successful beer dinner in June, State Fare Kitchen & Bar, 947 Gessner, has decided to continue the series on a monthly basis. First up, on Wednesday, August 7, the eatery will collaborate with Real Ale Brewing Company, featuring four beer-paired courses from executive chef Justin Yoakum — think Spiked Lobster Roll paired with Skullberry Strawberry Milkshake IPA and Chicken and Waffles, with spiked hot honey, Brussel cole slaw and Hans Pilsner (vegan courses available upon request). Tickets are $50 per person (swag included), plus tax and gratuity.

French Country Wines, 2433 Bartlett, will host a series of classes dubbed “An Introduction to French Country Wines” for the next ten months, beginning on Thursday, August 8 and repeated on Friday, August 9. Each class will have a different theme – from exploring the wines of different regions to learning all about dessert wines – and will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Cost is $48 per person and includes five wines for tasting with cheese pairings. Those attending the class will also receive a ten percent discount off the purchase price of any of the wines discussed. Reservations are required as seating is limited. Call 713-993-9500.

Celebrate Torchy's Tacos newest opening with a night of free tacos.EXPAND
Celebrate Torchy's Tacos newest opening with a night of free tacos.
Photo by Scott Paull

Torchy’s Tacos is just about set to open a new West U restaurant location, 5537 Weslayan and, to celebrate, it’s hosting a grand opening party on Monday, August 12 (note: the actual opening will be on Wednesday, August 14). Guests are invited to join the grand opening party and enjoy free tacos, drinks and entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m.

Kicking off Monday, August 12 and running through Sunday, September 1, Chuy’s is celebrating its 31st annual Green Chile Festival. All Houston-area locations will participate with the exception of the newest location in Bunker Hill. With hatch green chiles in season, these are the only three weeks of the year that you can try Chuy’s limited-time menu items, including its Pork Belly Tacos, Fired Up Steak Enchiladas and Pablo’s Enchiladas smothered in a green chile and poblano pepper cream sauce.

 
Brooke Viggiano is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

