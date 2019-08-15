Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate National Fajita Day

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Beginning Thursday, August 15 and continuing through the month’s end, Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, is offering all classroom teachers 15 percent off their food purchases. All it takes is showing your teacher (the offer does not include wine or beer or special events such as wine dinners).

El Real Tex-Mex Cafe, 1201 Westheimer, is doubling down on the celebration of two of its favorite things, Astros and fajitas, on Sunday, August 18. National Fajita Day features include a specially priced limited-edition Astro Rita ($4) plus 15 percent off all Sizzling Fajita plates and A La Familia menu items. Arrive early to secure your seat for the Astros game, to be shown on the 18x10 widescreen in the center of the old theater space at 3:07 p.m. (no audio). Guests who wear Astros gear will get 15 percent off their food (valid for Sunday, August 18 game only). Enjoy the home run deals all day long.

Fajita Pete’s is also celebrating National Fajita Day with a special this Sunday, August 18. Guests who order one pound of any fajitas – 100 percent certified Angus beef, shrimp, chicken, veggie or mixed – will receive a FREE half-pound of chicken fajitas. All fajita meals are served with grilled onions, jalapeños, fresh hand-rolled tortillas, housemade Mexican rice, refried beans, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce and chips and salsa (one pound typically serves two to three people). The offer is valid for pick-up, dine-in or delivery.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 1140 Eldridge, has announced its 2019 schedule of classes which begin Saturday, August 24 and continue through to the Saturday before Christmas, December 21. With nine classes scheduled (all beginning at 1 p.m.), chef, author and restaurateur Sylvia Casares will be teaching everything from how to make tamales (which will be the subject of the first class on August 24) and enchiladas to backyard grilling and making Mexican breakfasts. Cost for each hands-on class is $65 per person, which includes all materials, the class and a meal. To register, visit sylviasenchiladas.com or call 832-230-3842.

The Houston Tacos & Margs Crawl will take place at bars along Washington on Saturday, August 24 beginning at 2 p.m., offering specials and free tacos at bars including Axis & Alibi, Clutch, Concrete Cowboy, Kung Fu Saloon, Standard Bar & Kitchen and HandleBar. Tickets are $19.99 regular and $49.99 for VIP.

EXPAND Get a preview of the modern steakhouse experience at Guard & Grace. Photo by Marc Piscotty

Chef Troy Guard will be opening the first Houston outpost of his acclaimed modern steakhouse, Guard & Grace, this Fall, and in anticipation, the G&Grace team will be collaborating with the sommelier team from Camerata in the last of its Kitchen Kollab series. On Sunday, August 25, Guard will be offering a five-course menu (think oak-grilled octopus, barbecue redfish, Prime New York filet and 28-day Prime Tomahawks) paired with Texas-produced wines from Camerata’s expansive selection, beginning with a nosh and sip at Camerata, 1834 Westheimer, at 6 p.m. before moving next door into Paulie's for the multi-course, immersive steakhouse experience (6:30 p.m.). The restaurant will be open exclusively for guests attending the dinner that evening. Tickets are $95.

B52 Brewing, 12470 Milroy, is partnering with the ladies from Rollin' Local to bring you monthly Farm-to-Table beer dinners at the brewery. The first dinner will take place on Wednesday, August 28 from 7 to 10 p.m., with limited seating and tickets ($50) available via Eventbrite.