Upcoming Houston Food Events: A New Brunch and When Bourbon Meets BBQ

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Brunch launches this weekend (Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25) at B.B. Lemon Montrose, 1809 Washington, with hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. Dig into brunch dishes from French onion croissants and corned beef Benedict to banana pudding French toast. The eatery now also offers its “Lemon Hour” menu every Monday-Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. anywhere in the restaurant, with eight small plates plus half-priced oysters and drinks specials ($8 craft cocktails, $4 beers and $2 off all wines by the glass). Plus, every Monday from 8:30 p.m. to close is also “Industry Night”, which includes half off all beers, half off Jameson and $6 burgers.

Whiskey Cake Katy, 23139 Grand Circle, is hosting a pairing dinner with Hope Family Wines on Tuesday, August 27 from 7 to 10 p.m. The six-course pairing dinner features dishes such as lobster crab cake, cured and smoked Alaskan salmon, Heartbrand strip carpaccio, and Border Springs lamb chops in Port-pomegranate sauce. Cost is $85 per person, gratuity and tax not included. Call 832-430-2253.

Goode Company Barbeque in the Woodlands, 8865 Six Pines, will be hosting a Bourbon & BBQ dinner on Thursday, August 29 at 6:30 p.m. The three-course seated dinner and bespoke bourbon tasting is curated by chef Levi Goode, a fifth-generation Texan and native Houstonian. Guests can enjoy specialties including Texas cheese and charcuterie, Fredericksburg peach salad, a three-meat plate featuring Goode Company’s signature brisket, Axis venison sausage and heritage pork ribs, and a signature dessert. Each course will be perfectly paired with a select Maker’s Mark Bourbon while guests are educated on all things Bourbon from Maker’s Mark representatives. Tickets are $70 per person with very limited seating. To reserve your seat, contact events@goodecompany.com

The BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival returns to Moody Gardens Convention Center, 7 Hope, running Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1. Highlights of the weekend-long event include Friday’s Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting (featuring hundreds of domestic, international and local Texas brews), and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que (with ‘q from Feges BBQ). Tickets are $30 for the Tequila Tasting, $35 for the BrewHaHa, and $23 for the Brew-B-Q, with VIP weekender and two-day hopper passes available.

EXPAND The Grove's summer Tree House Happy Hours series is coming to a close. Photo by Morris Malakoff

Hit up Tree House Happy Hour at The Grove, 1611 Lamar, on Saturday, August 31, as the Discovery Green spot brings drink specials and bar bites to its upstairs patio (which is typically reserved for private events). The fun will go down from 4 to 7 p.m. , specials from $3 select beers,$6 cocktails and $ house rose to $6 shrimp corn dogs and $5-$10 truffle fries.

On Saturday, August 31, Royal Sonesta Houston, 2222 West Loop South, continues TableOne, its chef’s table dining experience spotlighting stops on the global culinary path that brought executive chef Robert Graham to Houston. This month, Graham will focus on “Floribian” fare — a playful mix of the food of Florida and the Caribbean. Diners can get an intimate and interactive look at the heart of ARA Restaurant’s bustling kitchen, along with seven courses and five wine pairings, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $150.

Tickets ($20) are now on sale for the “Taste of the Caribbean Festival”, taking place Labor Day Sunday, September 1 at Crown Festival Park, 18355 Southwest Freeway, from 2 to 10 p.m. Guests can expect bold flavors and eats, from Jamaican jerk chicken, Trinidadian curries and Cuban roast pork.

A new, four-part food series, the Food Apartheid Dinner Series (F.A.D.S.), has just launched, with the first F.A.D.S. kicking off with a family-style dinner ($80) at Poitín, 2313 Edwards, on Wednesday, September 4. A collaborative culinary fundraiser from chefs Jonny Rhodes (Indigo), Chris Williams (Lucille’s), Dominick Lee (Poitin), and Dawn Burrell (Kulture), the series will raise awareness and funds for the city’s growing food desert epidemic.

The fundraising continues on Tuesday, September 10 with a hybrid family-style and coursed collaborative meal ($150) at Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, which will highlight cuisine born out of Afro-Asian cross culturalism.

The following week brings guests to Lucille’s, 5512 La Branch, for a nine-course wine dinner ($225) inspired by original recipes written by culinary pioneer Lucille B. Smith — chef Williams’ great grandmother and the restaurant’s namesake — on Wednesday, September 18. Cocktails and/or wine are included with each dinner, and all four chefs will contribute to each installment. Proceeds from the first three dinners will go towards purchasing farm fresh vegetables and proteins directly from local farmers and ranchers that will be gifted to the Trinity Gardens community — a Houston food desert — during the F.A.D.S finale garden party at Indigo, 517 Berry, on the evening of Tuesday, September 24. The event, which will be free and open to the surrounding public, will showcase live cooking demos and food education demonstrations, as well as live music, games, and rotating paella and whole roasting stations. Tickets to each dinner can be purchased via Eventbrite.