Upcoming Houston Food Events: Throw a Backyard 4th of July Bash

Times are tough for everyone, including the hospitality industry. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost, as Houston's food community has proven to be a strong one, with restaurants pivoting to takeout and some returning to in-house dining as Texas slowly reopens. Here's a look at what's going on in the food world right now:

For a limited time, Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, will be offering a weekly At Home Wine Tasting Kit for Two, available for sale on its website each Friday morning at 10 a.m. until sold out. New Tab Each kit will contain four 375mL bottles of wine, plus a paired bite for each wine and tasting notes.

Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, is celebrating its one year anniversary with a variety of specials like the 4th of July Happy Meal: double bacon jalapeño cheeseburger for $10, available Friday, July 3 through through Sunday, July 5.

Over the past few months, King’s BierHaus, 2044 East T C Jester, 828 FM 646 West, has been working on revamping the menu to bring guests more variety. During the 4th of July weekend, guests can enjoy drink specials including $5 Frosé, Watermelon Margarita and American Draft Biers, plus new menu items like Oma's Meatloaf, Tex-Mex Schnitzel, Bier-BBQ Smoked Wings, Crawfish Étouffée Balls and Pulled Pork Stuffed Jalapeños.

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boy, 4520 San Felipe, 2724 West T.C. Jester, is offering a catering special featuring backyard party favorites through July 4. For $60, receive a small sandwich tray, three sides, a dozen homemade cookies and a gallon of ice tea or lemonade. Call 832-833-9060 to place orders by 3 p.m. on Friday, July 3.

Ouisie’s Table offers classic Americana dishes with a Gulf Coast twist. Photo by Frances Foreman

For the first time ever, Ouisie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be open on the Fourth of July, offering its current daily menu but with a little flag-waving twist. Guests can pick any starter dish, any main course dish and any dessert for $40 plus tax and gratuity, with the offer beginning at dinner Friday, July 3 and continuing through dinner Sunday, July 5.

On Saturday, July 4, all day, Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, is offering a Three Dog Flight, featuring a hot dog piled high with potato salad and mustard, one filled with cole slaw and mustard and another loaded with sauerkraut and mustard. Cost for the hot dog flight is $17.95 and the offer is available for in-store dining only. The deli will also bring back its famed fried chicken dinner made with matzo meal for extra crunch returns and mix of sides, running from July 4-6 for a special price of $20.20 for in-store dining (regular price $22.95 through the rest of the summer). Locals can also take advantage of a special Fried Chicken To-Go Package for Ten ($99) from July 4-6, featuring two, whole Bronx Fried Chickens, two pounds of coleslaw, two pounds of potato salad, a dozen rolls and one whole, giant apple pie. Boulevard in the heart of the Galleria area and business district. To order the Fourth of July Fried Chicken Dinner, call the catering hot line 832-319-3780.

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, 2704 Navigation, and The Original Ninfa’s Uptown, 1700 Post Oak, will celebrate Independence Day with a 4th of July pig roast and special pork dish, plus $3 beers all-day long.

Those looking to party at home can pick up a 4th of July grill kit from Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd Drive. The Patron Paloma Kit comes with six premixed palomas, swag and some festive plates and utensils for $50. You can also add dry-aged USDA Prime Steaks from the Butcher Shop, which is open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.