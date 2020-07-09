Upcoming Houston Food Events: Taste the World with Bento Boxes To-Go

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Traveler’s Table, 520 Westheimer, has introduced Bento Boxes, now available for dinner takeout, and including a small plate, entrée and side (plus a complimentary flavored fortune cookie) for $18. Choose from small plates such as pão de queijo, shiitake edamame dumplings and Peking-style duck gyoza, entrees from short rib bibimbap to butter chicken, and sides including coconut rice and beans and sautéed heirloom carrots.

The Galleria location of Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen, 2327 Post Oak, has expanded its home delivery options of frozen dishes (delivered for free to certain zip codes), offering almost 40 items from its menu which can go directly to the freezer until ready to use. Score stuffed cabbage, Hungarian goulash, brisket, kasha varnishka, noodle kugel and egg barley, plus deli counter items like pastrami, corned beef, sliced turkey, salami and several kinds of smoked fish. Orders must be made at least 24 hours in advance. There is free delivery between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday to addresses in the 77005, 77019, 77024, 77046, 77056, 77057, 77096, 77098 and 77401 zip codes.

EXPAND Celebrate Canada Day with takeout specials from Riel. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam Photography

Riel, 1927 Fairview, is extending its Canada Day takeout specials through Saturday, July 11. From 1 to 8 p.m., guests can enjoy takeout specials from poutine, deli dogs and pizza subs to tourtier pierogies and Nanaimo bars. Its regular menu will be available each day as well. Orders can be placed online or called in at 832-831-9109.

Black Restaurant Week — with its mission is to feed and fuel the cultural famine (especially with an emphasis on reviving and saving the black restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic) and educate consumers on the abundance of cultural cuisines — will be celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine in Houston from Friday, July, 10 through Sunday, July 19. Guests are invited to dine at one of the participating restaurants offering a special Black Restaurant Week menu, and the Black Restaurant Weeks website also serves as a national database and registry for black-owned culinary businesses.

This Bastille Day (Tuesday, July 14), you can send a “Saber & Sweets” package from a’Bouzy, which includes delivery of bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut NV, instructions/supervision to saber, four chocolate covered strawberries, two Veuve Clicquot champagne flutes and two Veuve Clicquot handkerchiefs for $69. Preorder now by calling 713-722-6899.

Chefs Dawn Burrell (Kulture) and Dominick Lee (who recently closed Poitín) will continue their three-part “Sweet Tea Supper Club” dinner series with an All Vegetarian seated outdoor dinner at Sweet Water Farms on Saturday, July 18 from 4 to 9 p.m. The menu is $75 per person and can only be purchased in a group of four, with eats including black-eyerd pea fritters with tamarind pepper sauce, Sweet-Water radishes with whipped butter, beet burgers with Blue Heron goat cheese, crispy okra with tomato curry, chickpea noodles with curry leaf oil, grilled summer fruits with Creole cream cheese and maple emulsion, and more.