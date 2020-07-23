Upcoming Houston Food Events: Astros Game Day Burgers and National Tequila Day

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

River Oaks District seafood tavern, Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is rolling out Game Day specials in time for opening day. During all Astros games, guests can enjoy the “Bregman Burger Special” which is the signature Loch burger with fries for $10. Drink specials include $4 Crawford Bock drafts, 7th inning stretch shots and as an added bonus, patrons seated at bar tops will receive the bar’s famed Hoof shots for every Astros home run.

Guests are invited to cheer on the Astros at Monkey’s Tail, 5802 Fulton, with dollar dog night on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during games. Dig into $1 dogs with your choice of mayo, mustard, ketchup, relish, and/or onions, and add on extras including chili, queso, jalapeño and cheddar jack cheese.

The Original Ninfa’s, 2704 Navigation, 1700 Post Oak, will be offering the Astros Margarita — a carrot margarita with a jicama star garnish and a salted rim for $10 – sold during Astros games at both locations. Happy hour will also be featured during all games this season, with specials including $7 cocktails, $5 sangria ($16 pitcher), $5 wines and $4 cervezas.

Molina’s Cantina, 3801 Bellaire, 7901 Westheimer, will be celebrating National Tequila Day by offering its house 100-percent agave tequila margaritas for $6.50 all weekend long (rocks or frozen, dine-in only).

EXPAND Try Phat Eatery chef Alex Au-Yeung’s award-winning Kerabu Prawns for a special price this weekend. Photo by Dragana Harris

Now through Sunday, July 26, Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial, is running a flash special on chef Alex Au-Yeung’s award-winning Kerabu Prawns. Featuring chilled jumbo prawns, pickled green papaya, mango, peanuts and toasted black sesame and Nyonya tangy light spicy sauce, with six to an order, the treats are available for $6 to an order (regularly $12).

On Tuesday, July 28, Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, and Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, have both created National Hamburger Day specials, with a little French twist from chef-owner Philippe Verpiand. At Etoile, the burger of the day features Akaushi beef with truffle tartare sauce, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese and a slab of seared pork belly on a brioche bun. Get it with a side of French fries for $16 at lunch or dinner. Downtown at Brasserie du Parc, Verpiand is offering a half-pound angus beef burger on a brioche bun for $6 with a side of fries or a salad. One can add a beer to that and pay just $10. As seating is limited, reservations are required. All guests must wear masks on entering, leaving or moving about the restaurants.

The Houston Restaurant Weeks website is now live, with menus and new restaurants being added for the month-long, charitable event will run from the beginning of August through Labor Day. Raising funds for the Houston Food Bank and honoring founder Cleverly Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date, local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Guard and Grace, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, The Tasting Room, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

Hatch Chile Fest is returning to Central Market, 3815 Westheimer, as the market celebrates 25 years of roasted bliss with its Hatch-iversary, taking place from Wednesday, August 5 through Tuesday, August 25. Shoppers can expect a variety of Hatch products and dishes, from fresh and fire-roasted peppers to Hatch guacamole and Hatch marinated meats and seafood.