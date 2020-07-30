Upcoming Houston Food Events: Houston Restaurant Weeks Returns This Weekend

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Jonny Rhodes has officially reopened Indigo, 517 Berry, for its final year of service. This time, the 13-seat Neo-soul restaurant and thought-provoking food experience will be taking reservations for Thursday and Sunday service at 7 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday with seatings at 6 and 8:45 p.m.

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is offering happy hour to-go, discounting its most popular takeout cocktails every day from 4 to 7 p.m. Each $20 cocktail (regularly $22-$24) serves two, with choices including Kokonatsu Lychee, Old Fashioned and Moscow Mule. Order online between 4 and 7 p.m. to get the discount; and check out the eatery’s new bottled up Kata sauces, as well. h

Plonk!, 1214 West 43rd, is introducing new curbside wine specials, offering Plonk! Picnic Packs at its drive-thru pickup tent. Each Picnic Pack is $60 and features three bottles of wine, a selection of artisanal cheeses and cured meats, and all the accompaniments you need to assemble your own wine-friendly cheese and charcuterie board at home. Check Facebook for details on the latest offering.

Weights and Measures, 2808 Caroline, continues its Friday Wine and Cheese Tastings with “Italian Stallions” (two Italian reds and two whites paired with Italian meats and cheeses) on Friday, July 31; followed by South American gems on Friday, August 7. Each tasting gets you four two-ounce tastes and a paired cheese plate for $20. Call 713-654-1970 to reserve a spot.

EXPAND Guests can brunch on Cajun Eggs Benedict at the Traveler's Table during HRW. Photo by Kirsten Gilliam

Houston Restaurant Weeks returns this Saturday, August 1, running all month long and through Labor Day to raise funds for the Houston Food Bank. Honoring founder Cleverly Stone’s incredibly legacy which has raised over $16.6 million to date, local restaurants will be serving specially priced multi-course prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and dinner, many of which will include takeout. This year’s lineup already includes a mix of both new and classic spots, including Brennan's of Houston, Eugene’s Gulf Coast Cuisine, Fung’s Kitchen, Guard and Grace, Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, Mastrantos, Peli Peli South African Kitchen, Phat Eatery, Traveler's table, Rainbow Lodge and many more.

Monday, August 3 is National Watermelon Day, and Ouisie’s, 3939 San Felipe, will be joining the celebration by serving watermelon three ways — offering a watermelon mojito, slightly sweet cold watermelon soup and a watermelon salad with feta cheese, greens and a creamy dressing. All three dishes will be available all day, Monday, lunch through dinner.

Jonathan’s The Rub Memorial Green, 12505 Memorial, will also be celebrating the watermelon on Monday, August 3, bringing back a popular off-menu Watermelon Salad for $8 as a starter or $14 for a main course. The salad features chunks of ripe watermelon, chopped onions, pungent cheese and piles of fresh crispy greens. Call 713-808-9291.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, will celebrate the ancient Tu B’Av (a Jewish day for love) with sweets and kindness on Tuesday, August 4. All day, the deli will be offering specials, including assorted sugar cookies and rugelach (21 pieces for $16.95), and key lime, apple and coconut cream pie and cheese cake, carrot, seven-layer and Victory cake ($5 a slice). Offers are good for to-go orders or in-house.