Upcoming Houston Food Events: A New H-Town Originals Sandwich and the Virtual Fried Rice Club

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Antone’s Famous Po’ Boys, 2724 West T.C. Jester Blvd, 4520 San Felipe, has debuted another one of its H-Town Originals sandwich for the month of August — this time with award-winning radio personality Roula Christie of KRBE. Legacy Restaurants corporate chef Alex Padilla and Roula on the ‘Roula’s Greek Getaway sandwich ($8.95), made on freshly toasted Ciabatta bread from her husband’s bread company, Bread Man Baking Co., and layered with a marinated grilled chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olive tapenade and soft goat cheese. Antone’s will donate 50 percent of proceeds from the sandwich to local Houston charity Kids’ Meals.

Uchi, 904 Westheimer, has just introduced two Curated Omakase for Two to-go packages ($99, $75 for vegetarian). Both packages come with a bottle of Pali Wine Co. "Huntington" Pinot Noir 2016 and a breakfast treat of miso bread pudding with maple and pecan for the morning after. Features include the restaurant’s cult favorite crispy Brussels sprouts, scallop crudo aguachili, hama chili yellowtail nigiri, wagyu tataki, spicy crunchy avocado rand more. Guests can order daily and pickup during normal curbside hours (4 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 4 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday). Place curbside reservations online up to two weeks in advance via the website, or by phone at 713-522-4808, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Torchy’s Tacos launched its seventh annual “Some Like It Hot” promotion at the beginning of August, offering a seriously hot lineup of eats. Test your heat tolerance with Daredevil Queso Blanco featuring roasted jalapenos and serranos and Diablo sauce; the Ring of Fire Margarita with habanero-infused Exotico tequila, housemade sweet and sour, fresh jalapeño and a Tajin rim; and the fan favorite Bottle Rocket Shrimp Taco with habanero-battered fried shrimp, cabbage slaw, cotija cheese, candied jalapenos, cilantro and Diablo mayo on a flour tortilla.

EXPAND Sticky's Chicken and Tacos A Go Go team up for a tasty Taco Tuesday. Photo by Marco Torres

Tacos A Go Go is teaming up with Houston-area chefs and restaurants to launch "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. The first Taco Tuesday Team-Up is a collaboration with food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant Sticky's Chicken. Sticky Chicken’s Orlando Santos joined Tacos A Go Go chef/owner Maribel Gomez to create the "Sticky's Fried Chicken Taco", made with Sticky's double-fried chicken, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, chopped cilantro, Sriracha mayo and Sticky’s secret sauce. It will be available at all Tacos A Go Go locations on every Tuesday during the month of August.

On Saturday, August 15, UB Preserv chef Nick Wong will lead a Zoom class dubbed “Nick Wong’s Fried Rice Club.” Wong will walk the class through preparing pork dumplings with chili oil, bacon sausage fried rice, Vietnamese beef fajitas and ca phe sua da carrot cake. You'll receive a full kit of ingredients and Zoom link for $100 (feeds two), and kits can be picked up at UB Preserv on August 15 between noon and 5 p.m. The virtual class runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Continuing the fun, Underbelly Hospitality spirits director Westin Galleymore will lead a Tiki Class on Sunday, August 16. The class will cover how to make two tiki drinks, a Missionary's Downfall and a Hurricane, and two tiki mugs and snacks are included in the $60 price (designed for two people).