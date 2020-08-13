Upcoming Houston Food Events: Eat Your Way Through the "Battle of the Burgers"

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Rodeo Goat Ice House, 2105 Dallas, has brought back its “Battle of the Burgers,” running epic competition showcasing the season’s Hatch chiles now through Monday, August 24. Guests can order the “Hatch Me If You Can” — featuring a 44 Farms all beef patty, white cheddar Hatch chile queso, roasted Hatch chiles, tortilla strips, pan-fried onions and avocado ranch; or the famed “Chupacabra,” with a beef and chorizo patty, roasted Hatch chiles, smoked lime aioli, queso asadero, jalapeño croutons and guacamole. Each burger ordered is considered a vote with the most popular selection moving on to the next round of burger (burgers are offered for dine-in service, no-contact curbside service and delivery options via UberEats and Door Dash). www.RodeoGoat.com.

Brennan’s, 3300 Smith, former executive chef Joe Cervantez (who has departed for upcoming Pier 6 Seafood & Oyster House in San Leon) has passed on the culinary torch to Joseph “Joey” Chavez, who has staged at Michelin-starred restaurants including Le Bernardin, Per Se, 11 Madison Park, and Nomad, among other things. To introduce diners to Chavez’s cooking, this month, in addition to several new features on the 2020 Houston Restaurant Weeks menu, dine-in and to-go customers can experience a newly debuted five-course tasting menu, which includes a hamachi crudo with Texas peach and truffled aji amarillo vinaigrette, whole roasted dover sole with smoked oyster meuniere, and barbecue lamb served with smoked tomato tart. The chef tasting can be enjoyed at home for $80 and is offered with wine pairings to dine-in guests, either in the dining room or one of Brennan’s private venues.

EXPAND Get Japanese-inspired DipDipDip Ice Cream pints at Reman Tatsu-Ya for a limited time. Photo by Carla Gomez

DipDipDip Ice Cream, Ramen Tatsu-Ya’s Austin ice cream shop that specializes in scoops and toppings with a heavy focus on Japanese flavors, is bringing pints of cool treats to Houston. The pints are available for a limited time at Ramen Tatsu-Ya,1722 California, for to-go ordering in three flavors, Lime in the Coocoo Nut Sorbet ($11), Strawberry Yuzu-doodle Ice Cream ($12.50), a yuzu mascarpone ice cream with strawberries and sugar cookies; and Cookies & Matcha Ice Cream ($9.50), combining matcha ice cream with chocolate mochiko cookie.

Montrose Cheese & Wine is featuring three Pinot Noirs bottles for its August Scooby Snack Wine Club, exploring unexpected regions and complex flavors, paired with Thomasville Tomme cheese for $75 (order online). And for an additional $15, assistant wine director Beth Whitten and general manager/lead cheesemonger Shannon McCracken will host a virtual tasting to lead tasters through the selections on Tuesday, August 18 at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, August 20, Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, is hosting a virtual sake dinner to-go, featuring Kata Robata omakase with three bottles of DASSAI sake, a virtual tour of the DASSAI brewery in Yamaguchi, Japan, and a conversation about Japanese food, drink and art. Guests will get a premium to-go omakase/bento box with hot and cold dishes to pair with the sakes for pickup between 5 and 6 p.m., and the Zoom dinner begins at 7.

Cost is $200 per person for omakase (includes three 300-milliliter bottles of sake). Email emu.kata.robata@gmail.com to purchase.

Underbelly Hospitality will host a Kids Mac and Cheese Cooking Class with culinary director Nick Fine on Saturday, August 22. Kids will learn to make mac and cheese from scratch and will be baking some of pastry director Victoria Dearmond’s chocolate chip cookies. The kit includes all the ingredients for mac and cheese, snacks for the kids and a pack of frozen cookie dough ($45, feeds a family of four), and can be picked up at 1100 Westheimer between noon and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 21 (the Zoom link will be sent that day as well).