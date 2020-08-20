Upcoming Houston Food Events: Goode Bird Flies Into The Woodlands For A Weekend

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Last month, Goode Company introduced its to-go fried chicken concept, Goode Bird; and it was so well-received, chef-restaurateur Levi Goode announced he is bringing the concept to The Woodlands via two days of pop-ups on Saturday and Sunday, August 22 and 23. The pop-ups will be held at the Goode Co. BBQ location at 8865 Six Pines from noon to 8 p.m., offering everything from fresh buttered biscuits and pimento mac and cheese to slow-cooked greens and honey, thyme and buttermilk marinated fried bird (orders must be placed in advance, no walk-ups).

On Friday, August 28 from 5 to 9 p.m, Feges BBQ will be popping up at Holler Brewing Company, 2206 Edwards, offering barbecue that pairs perfectly with brews. Dig into a smoked heritage whole hog plate with pork fat cornbread, crackling, slaw and vinegar mustard sauce; barbacoa with elote salad and Big Red glaze; a smoked bologna sandwich with American cheese, mustard bbq sauce, collard greens and pickles; and at smoked turkey and kale salad with cranberries, almonds and champagne vinaigrette.

Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, has introduced a new Date Night Carry Out menu, offering dishes such as tomato and watermelon salad, 20-ounce bone-in ribeye with horseradish gremolata, grilled tuna steak with peach salsa fresca and desserts like banana pudding and strawberry-rhubarb sorbet. The date night menu ($65 for two) is available for pick-up Friday-Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. and includes your choice of salad and main course, three sides, and your choice of dessert, all prepped and ready to heat and eat at your convenience. Orders must be placed at least 24 hours in advance. Call 713-572-8600 or email order@frankshouston.com.

For the first time ever, our Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza is going virtual, celebrating Houston’s culinary scene on Wednesday, September 2 at 7 p.m. Ticket holders will experience the Iron Fork competition chef face-off, as well as virtual cocktail demonstrations, food and cooking tips from Peli Peli South African Kitchen, a curated selection of savory and sweet food bites and premium alcohol, and swag (including an exclusive Menu of Menus card featuring savings at participating restaurants). This year, One Fifth Mediterranean chef de cuisine Matt Staph will represent our city in the Iron Fork competition, going up against Luke Rogers, executive chef at Savor in Dallas' Klyde Warren Park. GA tickets are $49 plus fees and VIP tickets are $79 plus fees; and food and drink packets — there won't be any perishables in the box — can be picked up on August 31 (VIP ticket holders will also be able to eat food from food trucks on site at the August 31 pickup party).

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has recently launched a new special, Pork Chop ‘Bites on a Bun’ To-Go, available for curbside pick-up only on Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bite-sized morsels of Perry’s Famous Pork Chop come layered in homemade barbeque sauce and applesauce, topped with crisp onion strings and served on slider-style buns priced at a half dozen for $19 or a dozen for $35. Wednesdays at Perry’s also offers guests the Pork Chop Lunch special to-go for $16, served with whipped potatoes and homemade applesauce. The offers are available to-go at all Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille in the Greater Houston Area: Baybrook, Champions, Katy, Memorial City, River Oaks, Sugar Land and The Woodlands.