Upcoming Houston Food Events: Pay It Forward To Teachers With Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Hopdoddy Burger Bar launched the Pay It Forward campaign in May 2020 to provide support (and burgers) to healthcare and hospitality professionals in Houston and across all markets. Now, the burger joint has pivoted the program to support educators. For every burger purchased through September 17, Hopdoddy will donate one burger to teachers who are working to keep students safe as schools open, or to support parents participating in at-home learning. To participate, guests can use the promo code “Teacher” to donate a burger to a teacher when ordering online; and dine-in customers can let cashiers know they would like to “Buy One Give One” when checking out at any Hopdoddy location. Teacher and school nominations can be sent to marketing@hopdoddy.com.

Dandelion Café, 5405 Bellaire, will celebrate four years in the Bellaire Triangle with sweet treats, live music, and a special $4 menu on Saturday, August 29 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. The neighborhood breakfast hotspot is collaborating with other local favorite food and music makers including Kicpops, Henry Poured Mobile Bar, and the mother-daughter musical duo, Tay & Mel: Generations. Several cocktails, mocktails, and mimosas will be featured for the birthday bash including “The Dandelion,” a passion fruit Sangria; and the $4 birthday menu includes scratch-made favorites like the toaster strudel, Dandelion’s famous fluffy pancakes, lattes, and more available all day for dine-in, takeout or doorstep delivery.

Tacos A Go Go continues its "Taco Tuesday Team-Up", a monthly campaign encouraging support of the local restaurant community with a portion of proceeds benefiting I’ll Have What She’s Having. Each month, the taco kitchen will team up with a different restaurant to feature a one-of-a-kind taco on Taco Tuesday throughout the month, with a focus on partnering with woman-owned restaurants. Riel, owned by Mechelle Tran and chef Ryan Lachaine, is up next in September, with Lachaine’s tacos available at all four active Tacos A Go Go locations (Midtown, Heights, Oak Forest, Cinco Ranch).

Our Houston Press Menu of Menus Extravaganza is coming up on Wednesday, September 2, and this time, we’re celebrating Houston’s culinary scene virtually, beginning at 7 p.m. Ticket holders will experience the Iron Fork competition chef face-off, as well as virtual cocktail demonstrations, food and cooking tips from Peli Peli South African Kitchen, a curated selection of savory and sweet food bites and premium alcohol, and swag (including an exclusive Menu of Menus card featuring savings at participating restaurants). One Fifth Mediterranean chef de cuisine Matt Staph will represent our city in the Iron Fork, going up against Luke Rogers, executive chef at Savor in Dallas' Klyde Warren Park. GA tickets are $49 plus fees and VIP tickets are $79 plus fees; and food and drink packets — there won't be any perishables in the box — can be picked up on August 31 (VIP ticket holders will also be able to eat food from food trucks on site at the August 31 pickup party).

On Friday, September 4, Feges BBQ will be popping up at 13 Celsius, 3000 Caroline, for a “Ready to eat BBQ & Bubbles” event. Stayed tuned to its social media for details.

From now until Thursday, September 10, Tarka Indian Kitchen, 721 West 19th, is running a Back to School special, offering 50 percent off a kid’s meal with a purchase of an adult entrée. The offer is only available online for rewards club members, but non-rewards members can redeem in-store. To redeem online or via app, add items to cart, hit checkout and discount will automatically apply. Mention the offer to the cashier to redeem in-store (the offer is not valid for third-party delivery).