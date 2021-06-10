Upcoming Houston Food Events: Mayan-Inspired Tacos and a Juneteenth Celebration from Top Chefs

^ Keep Houston Press Free Support Us Local

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering two limited-time menu items for the month of June, and both are old favorites. Get the Akaushi Picadillo + Egg breakfast taco ($3.75), made with Vital Farms scrambled eggs, seasoned HeartBrand akaushi ground beef, chile de arbol salsa and cilantro; and the Tikin Xic ($4.95) for lunch and dinner, a Mayan inspired taco made with achiote marinated grilled salmon, spicy salsa negra, habanero onion escabeche and cilantro.

In May, owners and Indian natives Mithu and Shammi Malik quietly launched a fundraising initiative at Musaafer, 5115 Westheimer, to help raise critical funds for the country’s COVID-relief efforts by allowing guests to donate an amount on their bill that directly benefits three global organizations, Mission Oxygen, GiveIndia and Khalsa Aid. As India continues to navigate the ongoing crisis, the Maliks have decided to extend this campaign through June 30. The month-long initiative culminates in late June with a fundraising event where the restaurant will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to each charity in an evening filled with Indian music, innovative entertainment and a multi-course menu thoughtfully designed by chef Mayank Istwal.

State of Grace, 3258 Westheimer, has announced the return of its popular chef counter experience, offering off-the-menu dishes every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening with one seating per night for up to six guests. The semi-private counter in front of the grill treats diners to a personalized seven-course tasting menu tailored to each party for $85 per person, with a wine pairing option available for an additional $35 per person. For reservations at the Chef Counter, call 832-942-5080.

Local land conservation organization Katy Prairie Conservancy is encouraging Houstonians to enjoy its first-ever Picnic for the Prairie by hosting a picnic at its local park, prairie or a general outside space in support of land conservation efforts. This event will be held on Saturday, June 12 beginning at noon and Urban Eats is offering picnic meals for participants.

On Wednesday, June 16 beginning at 6:30 p.m., Doris Metropolitan, 2815 South Shepherd, will be hosting a Beach Blanket Bingo party, featuring a ‘60s surfs up vibe and a range of special island and tiki-themed drinks. The bar will be decorated and guests will be able to earn prizes. Call 713-485-0466 to reserve.

"Top Chef" contestants and rockstar chefs Dawn Burrell (Late August, Houston), Nelson German (Sobre Mesa, Oakland), Kiki Louya (RWCF, Detroit) and Chris Viaud (Greenleaf, New Hampshire) are joining forces for a Jubilee dinner in honor of Juneteenth, the annual holiday celebrating the day enslaved Africans in Texas learned they were free (two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation). The five-course immersive dinner experience will take place at Bisong Art Gallery, 1305 Sterrett, on Saturday June 19 from 7 to 10 p.m. and tickets are $250 per person or $1,200 for a table of six.

Guests are invited to experience local artists Wayne Bell and others as they create unique pieces, that speak to their interpretation of the Juneteenth Jubilee. Each piece will then be auctioned off to benefit the evening’s charitable partner Lucille’s 1913, a non profit providing fresh, nourishing meals to underserved communities, schools and elderly residents throughout greater Houston.