Upcoming Houston Food Events: There's a New Hot Sauce in Town, Plus an Epic Chefs Festival

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Chef Aaron Bludorn crafted his proprietary hot sauce blend with Caribbean, Carolina reapers, habaneros, habanadas, aji dulce and cayenne peppers, plus dried mango and white vinegar, making it in-house at his first eponymous restaurant, Bludorn, 807 Taft. Due to popular demand, the Eight Zero Seven hot sauce is now available for purchase by the bottle, available online or at the restaurant for $10.

UB Preserv, 1609 Westheimer, has added a cocktail benefiting the Montrose Center to the menu. Dubbed, The Library is Open and made with dry gin, lemon, hibiscus, becherovka, orgeat and melon, the drink sells for $13, with $1 going to the Montrose Center now through the end of June. The popular restaurant will also host a Pride-themed brunch on Sunday, June 27, with a portion of the proceeds also donated to the Montrose Center. Guests and staff are encouraged to dress up, and Nick Wong is planning a few Pride-themed dishes to add on the menu.

On Sunday, June 20 at 7 p.m., Reserve 101,1201 Caroline, will host “Honor the Father,” a guided tasting featuring Adam Harris –– an award-winning senior ambassador for James B. Beam Distilling Co. The tasting features four chapters of the highly sought-after Little Book, a collection of limited annual release blends from eight generation distiller Freddie Noe at Beam Distillery. Guests will be welcomed with a complimentary glass of Beam Highball, and light bites will be served. Tickets are $75.

Kenny & Ziggy’s New York Delicatessen & Restaurant, 2327 Post Oak, is celebrating National Chocolate Éclair Day (Tuesday, June 22) by offering its World’s Largest Chocolate Éclair for $8 (normally $12.95).

The Montrose location of Max’s Wine Dive, 214 Fairview, will celebrate pride month with a Pride Pop Fantasy Wine Dinner on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. Executive chef Andre Walker will feature a colorful four-course dinner paired with wines by One Hope, with dishes including a brie puff pop, pork belly, and a rainbow crepe. Cost is $60 a person for dinner or $75 a person for dinner and an exclusive Max’s pride T-shirt. Call 713-528-9200 for reservations.

In recognition of June 25’s National Catfish Day, Ousie’s Table, 3939 San Felipe, will be bringing back an old lunch special: the catfish po’boy. The large sandwich features crispy cornmeal fried catfish, lettuce, tomatoes and Ouisie’s own special remoulade sauce between two baguette-style slices of bread, served with a choice of coleslaw or house-made French fries for $16 plus tax and gratuity. The National Catfish Day Po’boy is available for lunch only.

Indie Chefs Community is bringing a first of its kind food festival to Houston. Held at the Heights House Hotel, 100 West Cavalcade, from August 21 - September 5, COMMUNE will spotlight a diverse range of over 200 chefs in a series of pop-ups, collaborative dinners, roundtable discussions, and more; with a focus on giving back to the community, championing social justice and addressing systemic issues facing the hospitality industry. Lone Star chefs include Justin Yu of Theodore Rex, Misti Norria of Petra & the Beast in Dallas, and Philip Speer of Austin’s Comedor (the full chef line-up and event schedule will be announced at the end of June). Half of all net proceeds from the first week will go to Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate. Activation tickets will range from $50 to $500 per event, and weeklong and all-access VIP passes are also available.