Upcoming Houston Food Events: Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits and Buckets of Fried Bird

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:

Housemade ice cream is back at Malaysian street food favorite Phat Eatery, 23119 Colonial Parkway, and through July 31, fans can take advantage of a limited-time special: get three pints for the price of two. Choose from flavors including ube (purple yam with a subtle nutty, vanilla flavor), pandan coconut with curry sprinkle, and creamy durian. The promotion is valid for dine-in, takeaway, and delivery.

National Fried Chicken is coming up on Tuesday, July 6, and because we could always use an excuse to enjoy great fried bird, there are plenty of ways to celebrate in Houston. La Lucha, 1801 North Shepherd, is offering its Honey Butter Fried Chicken Biscuit (usually a brunch-only item) for $12.95. At Frank's Americana Revival, 3736 Westheimer, guests can get buttermilk fried chicken paired with a glass of Stagaard Gruner Veltliner Handwerk 2018 for $43. Loch Bar, 4444 Westheimer, is offering its Eastern Shore Fried Chicken for $23 for a half or $45 for a whole (served with fries or garlic mash), and guests can pair it with any local beer for an extra $5. Relish Restaurant & Bar, 2810 Westheimer, will be hawking its incredible fried chicken all day (it’s usually only available during dinner hours), offering a two-piece plate with hot honey and choice of cotija corn or potato salad for $18 dine-in or to-go.

Tacodeli, 1902 Washington, is offering a limited-time Barbacoa Taco ($4.25) available Tuesday, July 6 through Sunday, August 1. Made with braised HeartBrand beef cheek barbacoa, cilantro, onion, avocado and with salsa de arbol drizzled on top, it is available all day for breakfast and lunch at all locations.

Ember & Greens, 9403B Katy Freeway, will conclude its Fido Photo Contest (in which you can win prizes for sending in the funniest, cutest or a combination-of-both dog photo) with a pooch-friendly Sunday brunch, held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. To enter the photo contest, snap a photo of your dog and follow and tag Lola & Baxter and Ember & Greens on Instagram or Facebook, or post a picture on your story page or feed and tag @emberandgreens and @lolaandbaxter, and use the hashtag #AllAmericanPetPhotoDay by noon, Friday, July 9. The brunch will feature special pricing on food, pooch-related libations and, since dogs are welcome on the patio, Lola and Baxter snacks. Ember & Greens’ full Sunday brunch menu will be available.

Executive chef Matt Staph will lead a Date Night Cooking Class at Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith, on Friday, July 16. The evening begins with a reception at 6:30 p.m., followed by a cooking demonstration and dinner with wine pairings at 7. Cost is $150 per couple plus tax and gratuity.